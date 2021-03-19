Entertainment
White guilt, apologies and why Hollywood is a cauldron of racial issues right now
Despite complaints about the “cancellation culture” and the racist insistence that people who talk about these important issues “play the race card,” Hollywood can’t seem to get away from conversations about race and race. diversity.
And while these discussions can hopefully lead to progress, they have recently led to controversy for some.
Osbourne said she didn’t necessarily agree with Morgan’s comments, but defended her right to make them. She herself was accused of being less than respectful when she berated Underwood for her emotional appearance and insisted that if anyone was to cry during the conversation, it should be Osbourne herself.
During the conversation, Harrison appeared to defend candidate Rachael Kirkconnell for being photographed at an official pre-war plantation-themed fraternity event in 2018.
Billie Eilish: This example was not so much of a circulated excuse, but rather another time that a white artist felt compelled to recognize a black artist when an institution – in this case, the Grammys – did not. .
“You are so beautiful, you are so talented,” Eilish said. “I always encourage you. You deserve it, honestly.”
If the moment sounded familiar to us, it was because we had seen it happen before.
Racial and identity politics can be complicated, but what’s not hard to understand is that these incidents happen because disparities and far from level playing field absolutely exist in this world and in Hollywood. .
Until that changes, someone will end up feeling sorry for it, or at the very least will have to acknowledge it publicly.
For your weekend
Three things to watch out for:
“ Zack Snyder Justice League ”
Calling all superhero geeks.
The film will be released Thursday on HBO Max (owned by CNN’s parent company).
“ Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal ”
The story dominated the news for months, and now you can relive it all by heading to Netflix, where it currently streams.
‘Threatening’
“Minari” is up for six categories, including best picture. The drama draws on director Lee Issac Chung’s childhood to tell the story of a Korean-American family trying to survive in rural Arkansas in the 1980s.
The film is currently available to stream on several services, including Apple TV and Amazon Prime.
Two things to listen to:
“I just want to be someone who can say, ‘Look, I did things that I’m not too proud of, but I looked in the mirror and decided to do some changes, and you can too, ”he said. the publication. “There was a time when my identity was really embedded in my career, but I really feel like my goal is to use my music to inspire.”
His sixth studio album, “Justice”, is released Friday and is Bieber’s second album in 13 months. (“Changes” was released on Valentine’s Day 2020.)
With marriage to model Hailey Bieber and more private time – thanks to quarantine and no cellphones to limit the number of people who can reach him – the 27-year-old former teen idol appears to be on a new stage. of his life and career.
Last year, Lana Del Rey announced that she would delay her new album, “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” for a few months.
Now we see if it was worth the wait.
The singer’s studio album is the long-awaited sequel to her critically acclaimed 2019 collection, “Norman F ** king Rockwell,” and expectations are high that she will continue to deliver her special brand of art when it releases. outing Friday.
One thing to talk about:
It’s not breaking news that the awards shows and their constituents seem to be out of step with the mainstream.
But this year’s Best Supporting Actor category for the Oscars is even more puzzling.
Which begs the question: “Who is the real star of the film if neither of the two scored the best actor?”
I contacted the Academy about this and a rep declined to comment. So we’ll just have to be content with the fact that the two won’t have to compete with the late Chadwick Boseman nominated for Best Actor. who is favored by many for what is believed to be his last on-screen performance in “My Rainey’s Black Bottom”.
Something to sip
Looking for something to watch? We asked some of our friends around CNN what they overwatch to decompress.
“Call my agent!” Who would have thought that I would become addicted to a French subtitled TV show – but I love it.
How can I limit it to just one ?! Now, a year after Covid, here are some of the favorites that have made me successful – “The Queen’s Gambit”, “Succession”, “Billions”, “The Spy”, “Kids Baking Championship (Seasons 1-9) , “” The Men Who Built America “and” The Mandalorian “.
