White guilt, apologies and why Hollywood is a cauldron of racial issues right now

Despite complaints about the “cancellation culture” and the racist insistence that people who talk about these important issues “play the race card,” Hollywood can’t seem to get away from conversations about race and race. diversity.

And while these discussions can hopefully lead to progress, they have recently led to controversy for some.

Osbourne said she didn’t necessarily agree with Morgan’s comments, but defended her right to make them. She herself was accused of being less than respectful when she berated Underwood for her emotional appearance and insisted that if anyone was to cry during the conversation, it should be Osbourne herself.

Her perceived “victimization” not only did not go well, but the incident led to both an apology from Osbourne and a CBS investigation into the events on the set of “The Talk”.

Chris Harrison: The franchise “The Bachelor” and its racial issues have long been discussed.

From its lack of diversity to last year’s outrage over “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown using a racial epithet while performing on a song, it’s safe to say that the reality show has made the headlines. one of the newspapers on race issues.

But things peaked this season after the casting of first Black “Bachelor,” Matt James.

Longtime franchise host Chris Harrison had to step down after controversial comments he made during an interview with Rachel Lindsay, the first black ‘Bachelorette’ who worked for the “Extra” television show.

During the conversation, Harrison appeared to defend candidate Rachael Kirkconnell for being photographed at an official pre-war plantation-themed fraternity event in 2018.

Harrison apologized, and James ended up giving Kirkconnell the final rose, but then broke up with her because of the controversy.

Billie Eilish: This example was not so much of a circulated excuse, but rather another time that a white artist felt compelled to recognize a black artist when an institution – in this case, the Grammys – did not. .

Last Sunday, Eilish took home the final award of the night, the prestigious record of the year, and used her acceptance speech to explain why rapper Megan Thee Stallion, one of her fellow nominees, really deserved it.

“You are so beautiful, you are so talented,” Eilish said. “I always encourage you. You deserve it, honestly.”

If the moment sounded familiar to us, it was because we had seen it happen before.

Adele burst into tears over Beyonc’s album “Lemonade” which deserved to win Album of the Year in 2017, instead of her album “25.”

Three years ago, white rapper Macklemore apologized to rapper Kendrick Lamar for winning the rap album of the year instead of the black artist.

Racial and identity politics can be complicated, but what’s not hard to understand is that these incidents happen because disparities and far from level playing field absolutely exist in this world and in Hollywood. .

Until that changes, someone will end up feeling sorry for it, or at the very least will have to acknowledge it publicly.

For your weekend

Three things to watch out for:

“ Zack Snyder Justice League ”

Calling all superhero geeks.

Now is the time to finally see how the Justice League movie fared in the hands of Zack Snyder, thanks to the release of this directorial expansion. Joss Whedon had stepped in to finish the 2017 film after Snyder left the project due to personal tragedy

“The result of this new approach, strictly from a creative and cinematic standpoint, is fascinating: how two different directors – Whedon, who gave birth to the ‘Avengers’ franchise on screen; and Snyder, who took on the adaptation of the infamous ‘Unadaptable Watchmen’ – tackling the same material? “That’s how my CNN colleague Brian Lowry described the project.

The film will be released Thursday on HBO Max (owned by CNN’s parent company).

“ Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal ”

Ripped from the headlines, as they say, this film uses reenactments to tell the story of the college admissions scandal that put several wealthy parents – including celebrities Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman – in legal trouble.

The story dominated the news for months, and now you can relive it all by heading to Netflix, where it currently streams.

‘Threatening’

Now that the Oscar nominations are available, you might want to check out some of the nominees.

“Minari” is up for six categories, including best picture. The drama draws on director Lee Issac Chung’s childhood to tell the story of a Korean-American family trying to survive in rural Arkansas in the 1980s.

The film is currently available to stream on several services, including Apple TV and Amazon Prime.

Two things to listen to:

Justin bieber recently told Billboard there is a message behind his new music.

“I just want to be someone who can say, ‘Look, I did things that I’m not too proud of, but I looked in the mirror and decided to do some changes, and you can too, ”he said. the publication. “There was a time when my identity was really embedded in my career, but I really feel like my goal is to use my music to inspire.”

His sixth studio album, “Justice”, is released Friday and is Bieber’s second album in 13 months. (“Changes” was released on Valentine’s Day 2020.)

With marriage to model Hailey Bieber and more private time – thanks to quarantine and no cellphones to limit the number of people who can reach him – the 27-year-old former teen idol appears to be on a new stage. of his life and career.

Last year, Lana Del Rey announced that she would delay her new album, “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” for a few months.

Now we see if it was worth the wait.

The singer’s studio album is the long-awaited sequel to her critically acclaimed 2019 collection, “Norman F ** king Rockwell,” and expectations are high that she will continue to deliver her special brand of art when it releases. outing Friday.

One thing to talk about:

It’s not breaking news that the awards shows and their constituents seem to be out of step with the mainstream.

But this year’s Best Supporting Actor category for the Oscars is even more puzzling.

This is because the two stars of “Judas and the Black Messiah”, Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya, are both nominated in the category.

Which begs the question: “Who is the real star of the film if neither of the two scored the best actor?”

I contacted the Academy about this and a rep declined to comment. So we’ll just have to be content with the fact that the two won’t have to compete with the late Chadwick Boseman nominated for Best Actor. who is favored by many for what is believed to be his last on-screen performance in “My Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

Something to sip

Looking for something to watch? We asked some of our friends around CNN what they overwatch to decompress.

Fredricka whitfield, CNN Newsroom Presenter

Not at all exhilarating, and they didn’t help me unzip either, but I did indulge in “Killing Eve”, “The Undoing” and a “Lovecraft Country”.

Michael smerconish, Anchor Smerconish

“Call my agent!” Who would have thought that I would become addicted to a French subtitled TV show – but I love it.

Kate bolduan, At this hour anchor

How can I limit it to just one ?! Now, a year after Covid, here are some of the favorites that have made me successful – “The Queen’s Gambit”, “Succession”, “Billions”, “The Spy”, “Kids Baking Championship (Seasons 1-9) , “” The Men Who Built America “and” The Mandalorian “.