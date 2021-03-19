A Million Little Things: Hard Decisions As Lockdown Begins (RECAP) | Entertainment

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 3, Episode 6 ofA Million Little Things, Miles Apart.]

In a way, the group of friends feel miles away from each other in the March 18 episode ofA million little things.

Yes, COVID is now part of their world right now Reginas (Christina moses) feeling the hardest on his restaurant, but for the most part the way we see that comes into play is distance and small group interaction. This table read dinner at the end of the midseason comeback may be the last time we see them all together like this for a while.

But hey, at least everyone has someone, especially Maggie (Allison miller), who is going through a very difficult time after finding out that she is pregnant when she was screened for cancer. What relationships thrive? Who suffers? Keep reading to find out.

Knock Knock

With the lockdown officially starting everywhere, Maggie cannot return to Oxford, and her ex-boyfriend Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) offers his empty apartment (he looks at Delilah’s children while she is in France). And in the midst of their debate over grandparents inWilly Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, he asks if she is pregnant. She tells him, she confirms, about the roommate with benefits Jamie (Chris Geere) in England, but it’s complicated.

Gary realizes that she finished her chemotherapy less than a year ago and Maggie tells him that she is having an abortion. Hell take her to the date, it’s decided without discussion the same day he goes camping with his girlfriend Darcy (Floriana lima) and his son, Liam. Gary is elated when the timing seems to allow him to do both.

Maggie calls Jamie to tell him about the pregnancy (congratulations on having super strong sperm, she says when he notices they were safe) and that she’s not babysitting the baby. They are closing the UK borders, but, he told her, if you need anything I am very far away, but I am always here for you.

The next day at her appointment, the doctor recommends that Maggie have someone she trusts when she takes the second pill at home. Gary says hell is here and takes her home to help her settle down.

I feel stupid. I fell in love. I was finally healthy and let myself believe I could live another life and let myself believe my cancer was gone, Maggie told her. It always makes all the decisions for me. Even though it’s not in my body right now, it’s still in control. While she has her reasons for not wanting to have a baby now (the timing and her uncertainty if she wants to raise a child with Jamie), she wishesshecould decide for herself.

Although he wants to stay with her, she pushes him to go on a trip with Darcy, even lying that Regina will come when their friend is too busy at her restaurant. And when Gary realizes it, he tells Darcy that he can’t go and that Maggie needs him. His girlfriend thinks they’re back together, and he insists they’re not, sharing what Maggies is going through. Darcy tells him to go see his ex-girlfriend.

But when someone knocks on Maggies’ door, it’s Jamie! I took the last flight, he said.

I’m so glad you’re here, she said giving him a hug before leading him inside as Gary stares at him from across the hall. Look, we know Maggie and Gary’s love story isn’t over yet, but dare we say we were falling in love with Maggie and Jamie?

Gary makes the trip to Darcys’ cabin, but only to drop off a slide his son wanted. When I meet your son, I want it to be fair, he explains.

Understand things

With Romes (Romany Malco) stop the movie, now is the perfect time for him to watch a video of their late friend Jon (Ron Livingston) talk about everything that happens for a reason and determine what that reason is.

And he tries to be helpful (and distracted) by helping his wife in her restaurant. But between adding the wrong tomatoes to the sauce and missing orders when managing the delivery service, it doesn’t seem like the right solution. Those orders, however, are being delivered to customers, faster than ever, thanks to a high school student, Tyrell (Adam Swain), trying to audition for a job. Unfortunately, Regina just doesn’t have the budget.

Rome offers help by buying a box of chocolate bars sold by his basketball team, and it’s when he takes one home that he sits down to start writing again.

You can’t always get what you want

When Eddie (David Giuntoli) is running out of pain relievers (which he stole), he remembers the musician Dakota (Anna Akana) he worked with who was a drug addict and called him. He looks terrible, she remarks as she enters the house, because of his hairstyle, not the wheelchair.

But she’s right: Eddie looks like a mess right now, and she doesn’t realize he’s thrown 10 years of sobriety out the window.

That is why he is obviously disappointed to hear that she has stopped using it. She hasn’t even had a glass of wine for three months. However, he jumps at the opportunity to join her in the studio when he hears the musicians getting high. She ends up putting the pieces together.

Don’t dare judge me. I wake up in pain every day. And I’m going to be stuck in that chair, probably for the rest of my life, he blurted out.

Are you taking the pills for physical pain or for something else? she asks. He refuses to explain himself to her.

But at the end of the episode, Dakota visits Eddie after realizing that she needs him for her music career and brings him some pills.

Oh oh. Were very, very worried. How long will it take for his wife Katherine (Grace Park) who was MIA this episode and who sorely missed realizing what is going on?

A million little things, Thursdays, 10 / 9c, ABC