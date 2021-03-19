Sarah Harding: I want my gravestone to read “FFS” | Entertainment





Sarah Harding wants the epitaph on her grave to say FFS. The 39-year-old singer is currently struggling with breast cancer – which has spread to other parts of her body, including her spine – and said she has been thinking about the funeral lately and that she had thought long and hard about what looked like her own ceremony. like. Sarah joked that she wanted her epitaph to read FFS which is an abbreviation for for f **** sake because it’s her most used phrase throughout her battle for health. Writing in her memoir, Hear Me Out, she said: I’m still thinking about the funeral right now. It might sound morbid, but it’s hard not to do it at this point – cemeteries, plots, burials, what kind of shipment and how it would all happen. I also thought of an epitaph for my grave. I think FFS could be a good one. This is probably my most used phrase throughout this, with one crappy event following another. For shit love! The Girls Aloud star also revealed her plans for a legacy that would help raise funds for charities such as Macmillan Cancer Support and The Christie Charitable Fund, which provides enhanced services to Christie Cancer Hospital in Manchester. She added: What I really love is having some kind of charity gala or a big fundraising event as a massive thank you. Even though I’m not here to attend an event, I have to let people know how grateful I am to them for everything they have done for me. The news comes after Sarah recently revealed that Christmas 2020 may be her last, as the spread of her cancer now means the disease is terminal. She said: “In December my doctor told me that next Christmas would probably be my last. I don’t want an exact prognosis. I don’t know why anyone would want this. The comfort and the feeling of being. as painless as possible is what is important to me now. “I try to live and enjoy every second of my life, no matter how long it is. I have a glass of wine or two during all of this as it helps me relax. I’m sure some people might think it’s not a good idea, but I want to try and have fun. I am now at a point where I don’t know how many months I have left. Who knows, maybe I’ll surprise everyone, but that’s how I look at it. “

