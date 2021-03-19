These films starring the iconic actor can be streamed for free on Tubi

Legendary actor Bruce Willis turns 67 on Friday, so now doesn’t seem a better time to celebrate with free movies starring the Hollywood A-lister.

Tubi, the largest online library of free TV shows and movies, has Bruce Willis fans covered.

The iconic actor, known for his roles in hits such as “Die Hard”, “Pulp Fiction” and “The Sixth Sense”, has starred in hundreds of feature films and television shows for more than four decades.

Whether it’s a spectacular action movie or a scary thriller, you’ll find the perfect movie to celebrate the occasion.

Here is a list of movies and shows featuring the Hollywood star:

16 blocks (2006): With Bruce Willis, Mos Def, David Morse and Cylk Cozart.

“The routine task of escorting a witness from police custody to a courthouse 16 blocks away becomes a chaotic fight for the survival of a jaded NYPD cop.”

The Last Boy Scout (1991): With Bruce Willis, Damon Wayans, Chelsea Field and Taylor Negron.

“World-tired ex-Secret Service agent teams up with failed ex-quarterback to solve case of deadly sports-gambling operation.”

The Whole Nine Yards (2000): With Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry, Amanda Peet, Michael Clarke Duncan, Natasha Henstridge and Kevin Pollak.

“A notorious hitman moves in next to a dentist struggling with plates, which pulls the doctor out of his boring life and enters the world of organized crime.”

Lucky Number Slevin (2007): With Bruce Willis, Josh Hartnett, Lucy Liu, Morgan Freeman and Ben Kingsley.

“A mysterious man is chained up in a dangerous feud between two rival crime pawns, neither of whom can come out for fear of being assassinated.”

Fire with Fire (2012): With Bruce Willis, Josh Duhamel, Rosario Dawson, Vincent D’Onofrio, Richard Schiff, Julian McMahon and Curtis Jackson.

“A firefighter, witness protection, after seeing a white supremacist commit a brutal crime, decides to take action when threatened.

Precious Cargo (2016): With Bruce Willis, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Claire Forlani.

“Following a failed heist, two thieves turned lovers must outsmart a ruthless crime boss determined to bring them down. Can they succeed?”

Extraction (2015): With Bruce Willis, Kellan Lutz, Gina Carano, DB Sweeney, Dan Bilzerian, Nikki BreAnne Wells and Summer Altice.

“The son of a captured CIA agent fights rogue agents and international terrorists on a risky mission to find his father and stop a terrorist plot.”

Catch .44 (2011): With Bruce Willis, Malin Akerman, Forest Whitaker, Deborah Ann Woll, Nikki Reed and Brad Dourif.

“Three friends take a job to stop the drug trade, but instead find themselves caught in a stalemate between a psychopath, some locals and the crime boss.”

What Just Happened (2008): With Robert DeNiro, Catherine Keener, Sean Penn, Robin Wright Penn, John Turturro, Michael Wincott, Stanley Tucci, Kristen Stewart and Bruce Willis.

“A film producer is desperately trying to save his two films from collapse while dealing with the chaos of two marriages that have already taken place.”

Hollywood Rivals (2001) (S1: Episode 18): With Bruce Willis, Mel Gibson, Bette Davis, Joan Crawford and Arnold Schwarzenegger. “The competition for fame is at the heart of this documentary series which explores the friendly rivalries and cutthroat conflicts between Hollywood stars.”

Assassination of a high school president (2008): With Bruce Willis, Michael Rapaport, Zoë Kravitz, Mischa Barton, Luke Grimes and Robin Lord Taylor.

“At a Catholic high school, the popular girl teams up with a second-year reporter to investigate a case of stolen SAT exams. Once the duo target their suspects, a larger plot is uncovered.”

The Hip Hop Project (2006): With Chris ‘Kazi’ Rolle, Russell Simmons and Bruce Willis.

“The compelling true story of a group of teenage New Yorkers who go through years of struggle and hardship to produce a powerful hip hop album.”

Bruno the Kid (1997): With Bruce Willis, Jennifer Hale, Tony Jay, Mark Hamill and Bronson Pinchot.

“A genius boy goes on a dangerous mission as the world’s youngest spy, while trying to keep his side job hidden from his parents and classmates.”

