Ringo is calling! If he wants you to sing, who could say no? | News

LOS ANGELES (AP) If Ringo Starr calls to ask if you sing a song for him, who could say no?
The beloved Beatle dug into his contacts for help on the chorus of Here are the nights, his most recent song written by Diane Warren, and he recruited an entire choir.
Paul Mccartney. Sheryl Crow. Dave Grohl. Lenny Kravitz. Joe Walsh. Ben Harper. Finneas. Chris Stapleton. Yola. Jenny Lewis. Corinne Bailey Rae. Eric Burton (of the Black Pumas). Steve Lukather.
These are the nights we won’t remember, with the friends we won’t forget, they all sing. It’s a perfect feeling for the 80-year-old drummer who, as McCartney once sang, has memories longer than the road ahead.
Everyone has been very kind to me for doing what they have done, Starr recently told The Associated Press.
Two people actually said no. Ringo won’t reveal who, but they must be REALLY busy.
Starr’s EP of five new songs is released on Friday. The project gave him something to do during the COVID-19 lockdown at his Los Angeles home. He said he divided much of his time between music, painting and training.
Last year I haven’t left home more than seven times, and I think I’m exaggerating, he says. I am a prime target for this COVID. Now I have had my shots. I feel groovy and there is nowhere to go!
One place was Sunday at the Grammy Awards, where he presented the record of the year to Billie Eilish, who are doing the math here was born 31 years after the Beatles split.
Even a Beatle gets the blues, and Starr said he felt it during the long layoff. He had to cancel gigs with his All-Starr Band last year and, more recently, postponed hopeful plans to hit the road again in May and June. It’s just too early.
I was really sad at first because I couldn’t continue on the road, he says. I like to play. I love the audience. They love me. I will go anywhere to be loved!
He laughs at this remark. This is one of the things he has in common with his other Beatles companion. They both remain very active musically, love to play, and, on a vegetarian diet, are both in the type of shape that others their age would envy.
For Starr, his vehicle for the past three decades has been the All-Starr Band, a simple concept that continually regenerates itself. He invites a rotating team of veteran musicians, the main requirement being that they must have been part of some hit songs, in order to keep the set list varied and fresh.
He said he was so insecure the first time he brought in two fellow drummers: Levon Helm and Jim Keltner.
It turned out to be a lot of fun for Starr, who loves being part of a band, as his beaming face shows when he is seated behind a drum set.
Every time I finished an All-Starr tour I would come home and say to Barbara, that’s it, I did it, I’ve had enough, ” he said. She would say, sure, honey. Weeks later, I’d say I have to hit the road again. I have to call people. It’s just who I am.
He also promotes a limited edition book, Ringo Rocks: 30 Years of the All-Starrs.
That’s not a bad record for a sickly boy who grew up in a tough part of Liverpool, an only child who joined a group that gave him three lifelong brothers.
It was a super amazing connection of peace and love, Starr said. It was so awesome. I still miss John and George, but that’s how life is. Paul and I are still very good friends and we support each other.
David Bauder, editor of AP Entertainment in New York, contributed to this report.
