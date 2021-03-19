Entertainment
Actor LisaRaye McCoy says she may have a relationship with Meghan Markle due to her time as first lady of the Turks and Caicos Islands
Meghan Markle revealing her emotionally trying experience in the line of duty as a member of the Royal Family remains a hot topic. Actor LisaRaye McCoy says she is linked to Meghan, sharing the similarities she experienced while married to the Prime Minister of the Turks and Caicos Islands. Like Meghan, McCoy says she has given up much of her life to acclimate to her husband’s world.
LisaRaye McCoy Stopped Playing While Married
At the height of her acting career, McCoy married Misick. The ceremony was sumptuous, the two vows exchanged in front of 300 guests.
As the first lady of Turks & Caicos Island, McCoy has worked to attract more tourism to the island. She also infused more American culture on the island by creating music festivals and often welcoming her Hollywood friends to the island.
Related: LisaRaye McCoy says like Tisha Campbell, she also left her penniless marriage
McCoy was the star of the hit UPN sitcom All of us at the time. However, she left her life and career in Los Angeles and moved full time to the island to support Misick.
The two broke up amid rumors of misappropriation of government funds and infidelity by Misick. For several years, McCoy fought for a divorce settlement but was unsuccessful. She once claimed she left the marriage penniless, having to return to Los Angeles to rebuild her acting career.
McCoy later admitted that at the time of their marriage, she was not in love with Misick. Instead, she said she felt they could grow up in love and that she was drawn to Misick because of her power.
Actor says she sympathizes with Meghan Markle
While holding back tears, McCoy compared her and Meghan’s experiences during the Cocktails and Queens segment of Out Loud with Claudia Jordan.
I understand. I understand, she began. I absolutely understand when she [Meghan] Said she had to return her passport and keys, she quit driving, she had to have security, and part of your life becomes tunnel vision.
McCoy went on to say: You leave everything you know. You leave all of your friends, you leave all of your family behind for this whole new world where you want to be accepted and you have turned your back on everything you know to become that and when you are not accepted it is is a big ass blow. Not only for your ego, for your self-esteem, but for your life and what was your commitment to your husband to start this whole new life for him.
Related: Why actress Lisa Raye is pissed off with Eddie Murphys’ ex-wife Nicole
McCoy has expressed in the past his belief that Misick doesn’t protect her when the going gets tough. She congratulates Prince Harry on his speech and his intervention before things get worse for his family. About Harry, McCoy said:
What i like is that [Harry] Love her enough to say let’s go, but to be somewhere where you feel unsupported, you are not accepted, you are not satisfied, you feel no love, and you have to hide it, and you must be, come on, you didn’t sign up for that… I’m glad they came out… I’m so glad she has the courage and her husband to be able to stand in their truth and be able to say it because it’s 2021. We weren’t back in the 1800s anymore. You can’t rule the same way.
LisaRaye McCoy on Meghan Markle on Out Loud with Claudia Jordan
McCoy insists Meghan and Harry’s life will only get better now that they are rebuilding in America and sharing their truth.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]