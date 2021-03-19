Actor LisaRaye McCoy says she may have a relationship with Meghan Markle due to her time as first lady of the Turks and Caicos Islands

Meghan Markle revealing her emotionally trying experience in the line of duty as a member of the Royal Family remains a hot topic. Actor LisaRaye McCoy says she is linked to Meghan, sharing the similarities she experienced while married to the Prime Minister of the Turks and Caicos Islands. Like Meghan, McCoy says she has given up much of her life to acclimate to her husband’s world.

(Left to right) LisaRaye McCoy and Meghan Markle | Jemal Countess / FilmMagic – Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images

LisaRaye McCoy Stopped Playing While Married

At the height of her acting career, McCoy married Misick. The ceremony was sumptuous, the two vows exchanged in front of 300 guests.

As the first lady of Turks & Caicos Island, McCoy has worked to attract more tourism to the island. She also infused more American culture on the island by creating music festivals and often welcoming her Hollywood friends to the island.

Source: YouTube

McCoy was the star of the hit UPN sitcom All of us at the time. However, she left her life and career in Los Angeles and moved full time to the island to support Misick.

The two broke up amid rumors of misappropriation of government funds and infidelity by Misick. For several years, McCoy fought for a divorce settlement but was unsuccessful. She once claimed she left the marriage penniless, having to return to Los Angeles to rebuild her acting career.

McCoy later admitted that at the time of their marriage, she was not in love with Misick. Instead, she said she felt they could grow up in love and that she was drawn to Misick because of her power.

Actor says she sympathizes with Meghan Markle

While holding back tears, McCoy compared her and Meghan’s experiences during the Cocktails and Queens segment of Out Loud with Claudia Jordan.

I understand. I understand, she began. I absolutely understand when she [Meghan] Said she had to return her passport and keys, she quit driving, she had to have security, and part of your life becomes tunnel vision.

McCoy went on to say: You leave everything you know. You leave all of your friends, you leave all of your family behind for this whole new world where you want to be accepted and you have turned your back on everything you know to become that and when you are not accepted it is is a big ass blow. Not only for your ego, for your self-esteem, but for your life and what was your commitment to your husband to start this whole new life for him.

Source: YouTube

McCoy has expressed in the past his belief that Misick doesn’t protect her when the going gets tough. She congratulates Prince Harry on his speech and his intervention before things get worse for his family. About Harry, McCoy said:

What i like is that [Harry] Love her enough to say let’s go, but to be somewhere where you feel unsupported, you are not accepted, you are not satisfied, you feel no love, and you have to hide it, and you must be, come on, you didn’t sign up for that… I’m glad they came out… I’m so glad she has the courage and her husband to be able to stand in their truth and be able to say it because it’s 2021. We weren’t back in the 1800s anymore. You can’t rule the same way. LisaRaye McCoy on Meghan Markle on Out Loud with Claudia Jordan

McCoy insists Meghan and Harry’s life will only get better now that they are rebuilding in America and sharing their truth.