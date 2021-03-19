Friday, March 19, 2021 horoscope

Lunar alert

There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Even though it’s Friday, you have a lot of mental energy, especially to plan for the long term. You could also have a vigorous and lively conversation with an older or more experienced person, which could lead to positive and actionable ideas.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It’s a good money day! You think about the money and the lucrative projects. You can also explore ideas for spending money or making a particularly serious purchase. It might even involve getting the cooperation or approval of an older person, perhaps a boss.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It’s a productive day because you have the mental and emotional energy to go looking for whatever you want, whether it’s travel plans or relationships with a foreign country. It can also relate to legal situations or something to do with higher education, media or publishing. Big ideas!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Do your research to get results today! You will learn something if you are willing to seek answers. Everything you learn can ultimately affect how you divide or share something with someone or how you benefit from someone else’s wealth or assets.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Chatting with friends or groups can give you practical advice on how to manage partnerships with those closest to you. Or vice versa, an older person (a friend or partner) might give you advice on how to deal with a friend, group, or organization. Hey, why not get all the help you can get?

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

You are very visible today, but it is a good thing because you appear competent and capable to others. (Especially bosses and parents.) Be smart and use this flattering projector to encourage others to work hard and achieve results that you think are important.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

It’s a good day for you if you have to study or learn something new because you have the mental energy for the job. Likewise, you can use that same mental persistence to wade through legal matters or anything to do with medicine, higher education, publishing, and the media.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

It’s a great day to plan on taxes, debt, shared property, and estates. You may want to organize paperwork, especially paperwork or financial details related to home, family, or even a relative. You will do a lot.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Today, discussions with a partner or close friend will be sober and realistic. You may need to be patient with someone because you are facing a difficult situation. Perhaps you will seek help from an older or more experienced person because you respect their wisdom? (A good idea.)

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Attitude, energy and focus will bring results, which you can expect at work or with any task you set for yourself. You are also ready to be alone and face any difficulties related to your job, health or a pet. Hey, you got this.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Children can be an increased responsibility today, so you could have a serious discussion with someone about their care or education. Likewise, hands-on discussions about the arts, sports, or how to plan a social occasion or vacation will go well.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

An older family member might have some great advice for you today. Either way, you’ll probably prefer to cocoon at home and retreat for a bit so you can get things done. You have an agenda; a to-do list and you want to be productive.

If your birthday is today

Actor Bruce Willis (1955) shares your birthday. You are caring and compassionate. You are also spiritual with a quirky sense of humor. You work hard for what you want. This year, it’s time to let go of what is no longer relevant or useful and move on to something new and different. It is not a loss. On the contrary! You lighten your load to make room for new beginnings!