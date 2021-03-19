“I thought he was going to kill me”: a woman accuses actor Armie Hammer of rape; LAPD investigation





The Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday it has opened a sexual assault investigation after a woman accused actor Armie Hammer of raping her in 2017. The accuser, identified only as “Effie”, 24, by her lawyer Gloria Allred, said she had an intermittent relationship with the “Call Me By Your Name” actor until 2020. Effie said she met him online in 2016 and their relationship “grew rapidly” and “he got more and more violent.” “On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which time he repeatedly hit my head against a wall, bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me that I did not consent to, ”Effie said in a virtual press conference with her lawyer. “I thought he was going to kill me,” she added. The LAPD said investigators were contacted on February 3 by a lawyer representing a female member of the community. “After speaking with the community member, the Department launched a sexual assault investigation which is being investigated by the Special Assault Section,” LAPD told KTLA in a statement. Police have not released any further details of the ongoing investigation. While the LAPD did not name the victim in the case, an anonymous source told the Los Angeles Times that the report was tabled by Effie. Effie said she was traumatized after the alleged assault and now speaks out in hopes it won’t happen to anyone else. “Looking back, it’s now clear to me that he was employing manipulative tactics in order to exert control over me,” she said. Hammer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, strongly refuted Effies’ claims to The Times and said all of Hammer’s sex was consensual. KTLA has contacted the attorney for comment and has yet to receive a response. Allred urged not to blame the victims. “It is important to stress that even if a sexual partner accepts certain sexual activities, she still has the right at any time to withdraw her consent,” said Allred. “If she withdraws her consent and asks her partner to stop for any reason, he is legally and morally obligated to stop. If he doesn’t stop, then he risks committing a crime against her. Allred shared a photo of Effie and Hammer together after the press briefing. Hammer has been embroiled in controversy after an anonymous Instagram account leaked disturbing messages he allegedly sent. He has since abandoned several projects, the Los Angeles Times reported.



