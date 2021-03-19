MACRO, The Black List, Warner Bros. Script Incubator Team





10:45 am PDT 03/18/2021



by



Rebecca sun



A writer in color will receive $ 10,000 to develop their movie pitch to present to a Warner Bros. executive.

Three great Hollywood companies come together to help a writer of color move closer to making his dreams come true. The MACRO x The Black List Feature writer incubator launches today to give writers of color a chance to step ahead of the true guardians of the industry. Applicants can use the blacklisted website to accept their feature film scripts until August 1. The semi-finalists will present their stories to MACRO and the Blacklist, who will select a writer this fall to receive $ 10,000 to further develop their pitch. The pitch will ultimately be presented to a Warner Bros. executive. and, if sold, will allow the writer to make a two-step WGA minimum deal. “I really respect and admire [MACRO founder] Charles King and [Black List founder] Franklin Leonard and the work they do, “Niija Kuykendall, executive vice president of Warner Bros. Pictures, said in a statement.” I’m excited to partner with MACRO and the Blacklist to give fresh and talented voices the opportunity to tell their Warner Bros. stories. “ General use of the Blacklist platform costs $ 30 per month for each script hosted on the platform, but for the incubator, MACRO will provide one month of hosting and a free evaluation (worth $ 75 $) for 500 writers requesting a fee waiver on the media company website by April 19. “Providing access and an opportunity for new voices is part of the foundation on which I started MACRO,” King said in a statement. “I am delighted to be able to do this again with Franklin Leonard and the Blacklist and our new partners, Niija Kuykendall and Warner Bros., to open the doors to more unknown and incredibly talented storytellers.” MACRO and The Black List previously partnered in 2018 for the MACRO Episodic Lab Powered by The Black List, which paired winning TV writers Sahar Jahani and KC Scott with Eva Longoria and Lena Waithe, respectively, to develop pilot presentations of $ 30,000. MACRO has a first look contract with Warner Bros. Pictures; they recently got together for Judas and the Black Messiah, who received six Oscar nominations, including Better Nod for King. “Charles King and I have long been two Georgian children on a similar mission in Hollywood, and it is a real joy to join our two companies with Warner Bros. and Niija Kuykendall, especially in this specific endeavor,” Leonard said in a statement. “We are extremely excited about the many writers we will discover throughout the process and the film we will be able to develop with one of them.”







