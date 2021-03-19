



Tara McCauley March 18, 2021 – 11:09 p.m. Cloud 9’s fate is on the line after Thursday’s penultimate Hypermarket, who saw two meetings on screen. Dave Foleys (Children in the room, The life of an insect) Lowell Anderson, for whom the episode is named, hinted at escalating tension between Cloud 9 and his corporate overlord Zephra while reuniting with his compatriot Children in the room former Mark McKinney (One night at the Roxbury, Saturday Night Live). The Thursday episode provided another surprise for fans, bringing back America Ferraras (Ugly betty, The sorority of travel pants) Amy an episode earlier than expected.

While HypermarketThe March 25 finale comes nearly a year after Ferrera first announced her departure from NBC comedy, the actress has been sticking around for the start of the show’s current sixth season, due to the impact of COVID-19 on production. Shortly after the November farewell to Ferraras, news broke that season six would be Hypermarkets last. The Thursday episode indicated that the finale could mark not only the end of the series, but also the end of the fictional big box Cloud 9 store. TVLine recaps that the fate of the retail giants was called into question when Foleys Lowell Anderson indicates that corporate supervisor Zephra could shut store doors for good. As the episode unfolded, Lowell Anderson proved unreliable as well as cruel and out of touch with McKinneys store co-manager Glenn in dismissing his allegations.

However, TVLine points out that the impending closure of Cloud 9 was announced out in the open when Cheyenne told a customer that the company had yet to deliver new baskets to store 1217. For this reason, Nichole Sakuras (Hypermarket, ShamelessRoom manager Cheyenne takes Andersons’ statement to heart, calling Ferreraras Amy for a preview. Hypermarket spin off Bo and Cheyenne, with Sakura and Johnny Pemberton (Son of Zorn, In the loop), was offered to fans after the shows were canceled, and the results of Cheyenne’s phone call could play a pivotal role in this upcoming series. While TVLine postulates that former Cloud 9 manager Amy Sosa seemed surprised by the news from Cheyennes, there is certainly room for interpretation. Ferreras Amy, who moved for a job at a company in California, may know more than she hinted at in her brief scene from the Thursday episode. Next week’s wholesale finale will find out how much Amy knows about Zephras’ plans and whether that knowledge will make a difference in Cloud 9’s ultimate fate or not. The store closure could offer a separate closure for Hypermarkets set of eclectic characters and secure a blank slate for the spin-off Bo and Cheyenne. On the flip side, saving the store could be one last collective effort that would bring Amy home, complicating her ex Jonas’ new relationship and leaving the door open for a slew of cameos. Hypermarkets upcoming spin-off. Fans will need to tune in to NBC on March 25 to see how the story threads introduced in Lowell Anderson will be resolved in the final episode of Superstore.









