Andy Garcia stars in Cuban-American reboot of ‘Father of the Bride’





The third iteration of the classic film will be told from a father’s point of view and the relationships in a large, sprawling Cuban-American family.

Andy Garcia is set to star in a Cuban-American remake of “Father of the Bride”, entertainment industry media reported Thursday. I am very happy to join Father of the Bride, a beloved film that has brought so much joy to so many people over the years and to represent my Cuban culture and heritage in this story, Garcia said in a statement. , according to the deadline. The film will focus on the father of a young woman and how he is handling his upcoming marriage. But like Hollywood journalist note, “the latest take will be told through the connections in a big and vast Cuban-American family.” This will be the third iteration of the classic film. Spencer Tracey starred in the original in 1950. It was recreated in 1990 with Steve Martin as the Patriarch, followed by a sequel focusing on him welcoming another child and grandchild simultaneously. Garcia would also produce the film for Warner Bros. and Plan B. Matt Lopez is writing the script reports. A provisional release date has not been set. Garcia’s credits include “The Untouchables”, “The Godfather: Part III”, the “Oceans Eleven” trilogy directed by George Clooney and “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”. RELATED: Dule Hill & Laura Kariuki Join ‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot RELATED: Prepare the Popcorn: AMC Says 98% of Its Theaters Will Be Open Friday RELATED: Is ‘WandaVision’ the Perfect Pandemic Dish? RELATED: Armie Hammer Under Investigation for Sexual Assault, According to Los Angeles Police RELATED: A Numbers Look at a Year of Diversity at the Oscars, Premieres

