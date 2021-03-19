Priyanka Oscars 2021 nominations look





Get Priyanka Chopra’s 2021 Oscar Nominations Look at Rs 35 lakh When it comes to fashion, Priyanka Chopra only made headlines for her sense of style. With every red carpet appearance or even her work-at-home outfits, Priyanka kills one look at a time. She never fails to meet our fashion goals and the cost of her outfits screams luxury. Equally gorgeous and expensive is the actress’ latest outing. Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas announced the 2021 Oscar nominations live. The couple surprisingly did well in the segment and even indulged in some pretty shenanigans. While Nick looked dapper in a yellow suit with a white shirt, Priyanka stole the show in her gorgeous royal blue midi dress with pink heels. The actress’ stunning sheer outfit was by Canadian designer Greta Constantine and her shiny neon pink pumps were by Christian Louboutin. She balanced the bustle of the dress with delicate diamond earrings from Samer Halimeh, a blue Bulgari watch and a cocktail ring. For her makeup, she went for a stunning shiny nude look with brown lipstick. She tied her hair up in a voluminous ponytail. As much as we love the outfit, it’s the cost of its look that will definitely shock you. Her blue ruffled dress with sheer overlay skirt is around Rs 1.8 lakh. While her neon pink heels will set you back Rs 54,000, her Bulgari watch would be around Rs 32.4 lakh. She completed the look with diamond earrings reportedly priced at Rs 3,700. Overall, Priyanka’s look is a bit lower at Rs 35 lakh. Priyanka’s latest film The white tiger co-starring Adarsh ​​Gourav and Rajkummar Rao received a 2021 Oscar nomination. The film was also nominated for two BAFTA categories. In terms of work, Priyanka is currently in London for the filming of her web series, Citadel next to Game of thrones actor Richard Madden. She recently finished filming her Hollywood movie, Text for you alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. On top of that, the actress has a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling in the works. Among his most anticipated films is The matrix 4, for which the actress filmed in Germany alongside Keanu Reeves. Priyanka took the internet by storm when she published her autobiography in 2020, titled Unfinished. From talking about her late father Ashok Chopra to how she met her racist husband and wife in America, Priyanka revealed it all in her book.







