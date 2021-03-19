Cardi B Wants To Be A “Billion Dollar Woman” Like Rihanna | Entertainment

Cardi B wants to be a “billion dollar woman” like Rihanna.
The “ Up ” hitmaker – who has two-year-old daughter Kulture with husband Offset – admires performers like “ Work ” hitmaker, 33, and hip-hop superstar, 51, who built lucrative business empires alongside blockbuster music. careers and wants to follow in their footsteps.
Speaking to Stationhead, the 28-year-old rapper said, “When I came to gaming and people were like, ‘Who do you look up to? “I always used to say, ‘I don’t admire anybody’ because I didn’t really understand the game and I just feel influenced by the people around me.
“Now that I’m where I am, one of my biggest influences is Rihanna and Jay-Z.
“And I’m not just saying that to kiss a ** or whatever.”
“I just feel like they’re so influential because Rihanna is from a country, a country in the Caribbean, that my parents came from and she’s a billionaire.
“But for her to make her business so big and be a billionaire, that’s what I strive to be. That’s what I want. I want to be a billion dollar woman.”
Speaking of rapper Jay-Z – who is married to Beyonc – Cardi added how “He’s from the neighborhood like me. He’s from the neighborhood and this man is a billionaire. And it’s just a matter of strategy and it’s fair. it’s a matter of shaking hands, it’s just a matter of putting plans in place. “
Rihanna is a billionaire thanks in large part to her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, while ’99 Problems’ hitmaker Jay-Z has several business ventures and recently sold a controlling stake in the streaming service to Tidal and 50%. from his champagne brand to LVMH, which took his net worth to $ 1.4 billion.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit