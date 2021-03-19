Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion receive complaints from FCC for their WAP performance at the Grammys





Dallas Broadcaster WFAA obtained the complaints by filing an information request with the FCC, gaining access to reviews from 80 disgruntled viewers.

The couple performed the clean version of the song rather than the explicit original, but their outfits and choreography have been described by many complainants as pornographic, with one saying they looked “like s.” ‘they were dancing in a strip club’.

“The outfits they wore and the movements they made were absolutely disgusting,” wrote one viewer from Idaho, adding that “this network would face very severe penalties.”

“The Grammys must demand that the performer not perform any type of sexual act and demand that the clothes stay in place and not undress in a bra and panties,” said another, though neither Neither Megan nor Cardi actually committed any sexual acts, and both wore costumes. . Many plaintiffs also spoke of the culture of cancellation and questioned why “WAP” could be shown at the Grammys when some books by children’s author Dr. Seuss had been “canceled”. “Media Has Problem With Dr Seuss, But Allows Cardi B To Sing About Him [WAP] on national television, ”wrote a plaintiff from Texas. Cardi responded to similar comments earlier in the week after the Conservatives also drew the comparison. “When did a school make children read lyrics for wap?” I understand that wap might be a little vulgar, but stop comparing a sultry song to books with RACIST content! How can you not tell the difference? I see that common sense is not that common, ”Cardi replied to critics on Twitter earlier in the week. The Conservatives have tweeted viral comparing WAP to Dr. Seuss’ banning of certain books as if there were correlations between the two …. well, I can definitely tell some of you to read ONLY the Dr Seuss books because your mind lacks understanding. https://t.co/F34fphVBIb – iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 15, 2021 These comparisons fail to recognize that pulling the books was the choice of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, who said they “portray people in a hurtful and wrong way.” Another person brought up the warner Bros. cartoon skunk Pepe Le Pew, which was recently criticized as a character who normalized rape culture by New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow. “Why was this performance correct but Pepe Le Pew is offensive?” They wrote. Janet Jackson’s 2004 Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction was also mentioned, with one outraged viewer saying, “This display brought Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl Halftime faux pas to children’s television!” The FCC has failed in their job !. Cardi had also previously responded to claims it was an inappropriate time slot for the show, which aired when children could be awake and watch TV. “The Grammies are PG. It means parenting advice. It means your job is like mine to my child to watch what he is watching. My performance was around 10pm on a Sunday Your child should be in bed ready for the school the next day why are they watching Wap? ”she wrote. The Grammies are PG. It means that parents are guided. It means your job is like mine to my kid to watch what he https://t.co/gdNa1o7G3y the show was around 10pm on a Sunday Your kid should be in bed ready for school the next day Why are they watching Wap? https://t.co/iJAIpCxcyZ – iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 19, 2021







