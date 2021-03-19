Entertainment
Grammys 2021 Be Fresh
This week’s Grammy Awards, the second in the pandemic, made the most of a bad situation by bringing much-needed freshness to the awards show.
Lately, the Grammys show has found a successful formula and brought it to the ground. The show had reduced the over 100 Grammy awards to about nine for the program and built the night around what would come to be called Grammy moments, it was the weird mashups of old and new. new stars, such as Bob Dylan and Mumford. and Sons, or Elton John and Eminem. Sometimes they worked, sometimes they were just curiosities. LL Cool J, a full-fledged television star, had become the reliable presenter and host, able to smooth the choppy waters of hosting a Grammys following a notable death (Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston , Kobe Bryant). The Grammys ended up going smoothly as a function of the industry with all the excitement of a rubber chicken dinner.
The 2021 Grammys ditched all of that to allow us to hear more live music and a greater diversity of artists, reminding us of the scale of music and also in these difficult times its relevance. Trevor Noah greeted skillfully, a little excited perhaps after one too many Red Bulls. He pulled out a few tips, not too many good jokes, but he kept the energy level high and the show moving. He was a cheerleader for the stars and for CBS herself (so much so that I had to wonder if he was considering moving his show to CBS, then I remembered that CBS / Viacom owns Comedy Central where The Daily Show airs).
Straight out the door, the Grammies featured live performances by Black Pumas, Harry Styles, Haim, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa. And right there it was a more exciting sight. This was followed by performances from HER, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B (a lightly sanitized WAP), Da Baby and Lil Baby. There weren’t any intentional Grammy moments of the old and the new, but I will say seeing Anderson Pak and Bruno Marks’ new combo collab Silk Sonic, a happy embrace of the flowing 70s R&B, was a lot of fun. .
At the same time, it was great to see the music once again recognized as talking about our times, be it Anderson Paaks Lockdown, Lil Babys The Bigger Picture or HERs Say their names.
Da Baby and Roddy Rich, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, Brittany Howard blowing off the roof with her portrayal of Youll Never Walk Alone, Taylor Swift with Jack Antonoff, country phenomenon Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris with John Mayer there are guitar licks, Doja Cat and BTS because their fans are legions and K-Pop is now a common thing in the United States).
In fact, in general, it was clear that the demographics of the Grammys had been cut in half to such an extent that Beyonce, who is 39, appeared to be the oldest artist in the area. And while I hope it doesn’t sound remarkable in the years to come, the Grammys and Grammy Awards represented a diverse group of nominees, presenters, and winners, with greater gender parity than ever before.
The Grammys had no problem getting to their allotted three hour time frame, no one was cut or played off stage. They uploaded the extended In Memoriam List, along with other performances that had taken place at other non-televised Grammy Awards.
I walked out of the 2021 Grammys feeling like I had taken a crash course in contemporary music, hearing artists I didn’t know I wanted to discover (and those I now know enough to say it’s not for. I). And although like the fabulous, always said to be sick but never die it really felt like the music industry was exactly where it needs to be and filled with a wide range of talent across all genres that make great music now and will for years to come.
