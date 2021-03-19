Top 9 Albums Released March 19: All Songs ConsideredExBulletin







toggle legend Louis Browne / Courtesy of the artist Pianist and composer Jon Batiste is perhaps best known as the conductor of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he is loved as much for his comedic jokes as for his cheerful performances. His new monumental album, We are, shows another side, with deep reflections on race and identity in America and a touching mix of gospel, jazz, funk and more. Features include a New Orleans Marching Band, Gospel Choir, novelist Zadie Smith, Trombone Shorty, and others. We open the new music on Friday of this week with the album title cut and explain why, as WBGO’s Nate Chinen puts it, “this is the album we were expecting from Jon Batiste”. Also on the program: Country legend Loretta Lynn returns with a mix of originals and newly recorded standards for her 50th studio album, plus rapper Benny the Butcher, euphoric Sydney rock band Middle Kids, DJ and producer Vegyn and more. Nate Chinen of WBGO and Jazz Night in America joins NPR’s Lars Gotrich, contributors Jewly Hight and Christina Lee, Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and NPR’s Stephen Thompson, and host Robin Hilton as they share their picks for Best New Albums on March 19. Featured Albums: Jon batiste We are

Featured Song: “We Are” Loretta lynn Still a pretty woman

Featured Song: “You Ain’t Woman Enough” Melissa carper Dad Country Gold

Featured Song: “Makin ‘Memories” Vegyn Like a good old friend

Featured Song: “I See You Sometimes” Benny the Butcher The traffic jams I have encountered 2

Featured Song: “Live By It” Middle children Today we are the greatest

Featured Song: “RU 4Me” Colin Miller To hook

Featured Song: “From the Other Room” Maria DeHart Quarantines

Featured Song: “In My Head” New Pagans The seed, the mud, the roots and everything

Featured Song: “Christian Boys” Other notable releases from March 19: Siblings Alex Somers 2; AA Williams Songs of Isolation; Chemtrails by Lana Del Rey on the Country Club; Landlady Landlady; Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin $ mokebreak.

