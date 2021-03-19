Darlington drag queen returns to screens as RuPauls Drag Race UK takes crown





DARLINGTON’s drag queen Cherry Valentine returned to screens last night as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK crowned its Round 2 winner.

Ms Valentine and the other queens told sashay this season joined the top four of the competition on stage last night, where Lawrence Chaney became the first Scottish winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The 24-year-old, from Glasgow, triumphed over Bimini Bon Boulash, Ellie Diamond and Tayce in the series two final on BBC Three. She won a crown and scepter as well as a trip to Hollywood to create her own digital series with the show’s producers. .@ShadyLawrence making me understand why I was obsessed with capes when I was a child 👀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #TeamLawrence #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/mS4ldPH6Oj – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) March 18, 2021 Mrs Valentine was the second Queen to leave RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. The 26-year-old Darlington was knocked out of the competition after losing to Tayce in a lip-syncing battle against Memory by Elaine Paige. Jinny Lemon, who iconically left the stage in a lip-syncing battle when they ended up in the last two, also returned to see who would wrest RuPaul’s crown. Having been named the winner, Chaney said, “This is insane. It’s incredible. Scottish, I brought the crown home. RuPaul told him, “Condragulations to our first Scottish Queen, Lawrence Chaney. Your charisma, your uniqueness, your courage and your talent charmed the world. “To our finalists, the incredible Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce, I have a feeling we will see a lot more of you in the future. “To all of our amazing queens, thank you for sharing your much-needed love, light and laughter during these difficult times.” Lawrence Chaney (Wonderland / Guy Levy / PA)

All eliminated drag queens returned for the final maxi challenge, a song and dance performance from Chief Justice RuPaul’s A Little Bit Of Love dance floor. Then, the four finalists were invited to take a moment to review the series and give advice to their younger ones. Chaney said, “Don’t hide from everyone. Yes, this is to prevent others from bullying you, but not everyone is there to catch you. “Try to take each day as it comes. Cut your hair. Really just relax and laugh because you are a superstar. .@biminibabes really serves “growth” #TeamBimini #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/fj9Rbisj9K – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) March 18, 2021 For their lagging services, the four finalists all received the title of QBE – Queen of the British eleganza. Diamond was knocked out in the first round of the Finals, with RuPaul telling him, “You are adored, but this is not your time.” The last three took part in a final lip-syncing battle for Sir Elton John’s I’m Still Standing and, after deliberating with Judges Graham Norton and Michelle Visage, RuPaul announced that Chaney was the winner.







