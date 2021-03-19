10 of the biggest reveals from Priyanka Chopra’s boundless interview with Oprah Winfrey

In a brand new intimate interview with Oprah Winfrey on her Emmy-winning talk show Super soul, Priyanka Chopra has let us into the most significant moments of her life, including the ups and downs of her personal and professional journey. From dealing with insecurities as a teenager to how his parents influenced his sense of independence, the actor talked about everything during the conversation and also touched on Miss World’s life facing harassment in the industry. entertainment and his fairytale love story with Nick Jonas. Before attending the interview, which drops on Discovery + on March 20, get the cheat sheet below with 10 of the hottest reveals from the highly anticipated head-to-head.

1. Priyanka Chopra explains why she feels the urgent need to help other women

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Chopra spoke about the responsibility that comes with being a privileged member of society and how lucky she feels to belong to a family where women don’t feel undervalued. The experience instilled in her the need to convey this sense of self-confidence to women around the world, paving the way for her efforts to champion girls’ education as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. There are so many women in the world who have no choice in their own lives. It’s decided when they have children, who they marry, what work they do if they have a job, if they go to school, ”said the humanitarian actor, speaking of his travels and his experiences. worldwide.

2. She believes in the existence of a higher power

Speaking of her religious diversity, Chopra recounted how she spent her children watching her father sing in a mosque and her mother visiting temples, while she herself attended a convent school. It has taught her to appreciate all kinds of beliefs, which she believes ultimately points a direction. I am Hindu. I pray, I have a temple in my house, I do it as often as I can. But really for me, I’m convinced that a higher power exists and I like to have faith in it, she explained.

3. Growing up, Chopra was the target of racism and bullying like many other teens.

A high school teenager, Chopra spent much of her teenage years in the United States with those close to her. There, she was the victim of racial bigotry and bullying, to the point that it broke her mind, as she shared with Winfrey. High school is tough anyway. And to come of age, to understand your body as a woman, to be devalued for something that I cannot change, I was deeply affected, she confessed.

4. Priyanka was just trying to keep [her] head above the water after winning Miss World in 2000

When asked if she wanted to give it back to its authors after her big Miss World victory in 2000, Chopra explained that she was too overwhelmed at 17 to even think about it then. I was thrown into the depths, and so badly. I don’t come from a pageant family. I did not come for this. I never thought I could be a part of it. At 17, when you’re immersed in this crazy world of international competitions and movies, I was just trying to keep my head above water at the time, ”she shared.

5. She regrets not having resisted the filmmakers who mistreated her in the past

Referring to an episode where the actor left a movie after the director asked him to deliver a dance performance that made her uncomfortable, Chopra opened up to Winfrey about what made her feel well, even at a young age. I was told to have an opinion in a play that disagreed with me. I have always been encouraged to have a voice. However, the actor still regrets not calling the director back then, and explained why she remained silent, saying: I was so scared. I was new to the entertainment business and girls always are. says “you don’t want to have a reputation for being difficult to work.” So I worked within the system.

6. Chopra thinks her mother imagined “Nick Jonas

Nothing surprised me more than him. He’s such a confident man. So sane. So excited about my accomplishments. My dreams. [It’s] such a real partnership he offers me in everything we do together, Chopra said of her husband Nick Jonas during her conversation with Winfrey. “I really believe my mom brought it up,” she confessed, revealing that she hadn’t paid much attention to the musician in the first text conversations because she assumed they wanted different things due to of their wide age gap.

7. Did you know that Priyanka Chopra keeps a checklist for her ideal partner in her wallet?

Before meeting Jonas, Chopra made a list of five things she wanted in her future partner. Speaking with Oprah Winfrey, she also revealed the following: someone who is honest, loves having family, loves her job, understands business and finances (because she doesn’t know it) and someone one who has confidence in himself. When she met Nick, she found out that he fulfilled all of her dream parameters. And what did Nick admire most about Priyanka? Her ambition, she told Winfrey.

8. And that was the most memorable part of her dream three day wedding

From the colorful mehendi to the intimate roka ceremony in Mumbai, Chopra and Jonas’ multicultural wedding was a much talked about affair. But what was the most meaningful moment for the actor in the midst of all the festivities? My mom walking me down the aisle was a really great time, the actor replied, adding that his mom was even reluctant to come with him at first, as it was a role his dad would have fulfilled if he had been. present. I reached out for my mother to come, and I felt my father’s presence in such a great way at that moment, she said.

9. Despite her determination, Priyanka had her faith tested

One of the most moving moments in the 40-minute conversation between Priyanka Chopra and Oprah Winfrey was when Winfrey asked the star if she had ever found herself questioning her beliefs. I am thinking of my father’s death, replied Chopra. At this moment, [my faith] was tested I took my dad to Singapore, New York, Europe, India, everywhere to do whatever I could to extend his life. It’s such a helpless feeling. Chopra also revealed that I was very angry, my relationship with God has changed a bit but at the same time I feel like God has helped me find salvation and come out of it too. “

10. But the best gift her parents ever gave her is still keeping her alive.

Of the many virtues her parents instilled in her growing up, Chopra considers her sense of individuality to be the greatest gift, she told Winfrey. Speaking of how her parents shared an equal and balanced partnership and never had a fight in front of her and her brother, Chopra shared, I would implore parents to cherish their children, tell them how important their opinions are, not to overwhelm them with their dreams, but to let your children have your own dreams.

