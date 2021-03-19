Entertainment
Benedict Cumberbatch, Joe Lycett and Judi Dench on Comic Relief 2021
Here’s something we never thought we would see: Dame Judi Dench and Benedict Cumberbatch hanging out together, wearing red noses. But that’s what Comic Relief is all about celebrities doing weird things and doing themselves a little silly in the name of good causes.
With all the issues of the past 12 months to go, it’s understandable that the event isn’t on your radar this year. But the big and the good of British TV, including David Tennant, Dawn French, and Paddy McGuinness, are determined to make you laugh on Friday night, in the hopes that you might be able to save some people who are desperate. need our help.
Read on to see why celebrities like Benedict Cumberbatch, Joe Lycett and Shirley Ballas think Comic Relief is more vital this year than ever.
Benedict Cumberbatch
Speak exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Says Cumberbatch, finding humor is extremely important and I think without getting too personal that we have all had difficulties and times of separation anxiety from our families, from our family members who are sick or from those who might be severely affected by this and in those times you need to tackle them head on. You have to be pragmatic, considerate and responsible, but you also have to find a vein of humor.
The Sherlock and Doctor Strange star added, I think slaughter is a cure-all, it has always been national medicine. I think people got it locked out; and this relief is very much needed now.
Shirley ballas
The Chief Justice of Strictlys fully supports Red Nose Day 2021. We need a laugh this year more than ever, she said. Putting a joke in your window might put a smile on someone who really needs it.
Joe lycett
Comedian, host of The Great British Sewing Bee and all the cool guy Joe Lycett says: literally, every bad thing that happened to me in my life, I was able to get around it with a sense of humor. Comedy is an essential tool in all of our lives. I love Red Nose Day. You can laugh a lot and help people get through tough times the way you do. And after the year that we’ve all had, we need to laugh. This year the Red Noses are plastic free, and I tried one and looked absolutely gorgeous, and so are you.
Lenny henry
Of course, it’s no big surprise that Comic Relief co-founder Sir Lenny Henry is supporting this year’s event. But he understands that this is a unique time to organize a charitable fundraiser. This year, Red Nose Day will be a little different. We all need to cheer ourselves up, and of course we want to raise as much money as possible for the people who really need it in the UK and around the world, but we also want to make you smile and make you to laugh.
Katherine ryan
Comedian Katherine Ryan says Comic Relief is crucial this year. Fundraising by raising smiles and bringing more joy and humor into people’s lives is exactly what we need right now. I’m such a big fan of Red Nose Day and I love what it represents. I have supported the campaign for years now, and this year I think so, we need you now! It has been a really strange and difficult time, I am so happy to be able to help raise funds for those in difficulty.
Alex jones
Alex Jones still supports Comic Relief in her role as host of The One Show, and she is thrilled to support this year’s campaign. Humor is the one thing that still holds us together and that’s what we all need right now.
Dame Judi Dench
Yes, you know it’s important if Dame Judi Dench says so, I absolutely and implicitly believe that laughter is the best medicine, she said. Hope we all have a wonderful laugh [on Red Nose Day] and at the same time, give something for a very, very good cause.
Mo Gilligan
Masked Singer judge Mo Gilligan shows his support for this year’s Red Nose Day. There is just something so special about laughter and its ability to bring people together. he says.
Safran Barker
Star of The Celebrity Circle, Saffron Barker says, “There have been many times in my life where laughter has helped me through. As a kid I was in the hospital and coming out with hearing problems and my dad was always the one to make me laugh no matter how he felt. A laugh and a smile might seem so simple, but sometimes it can make such a difference and that’s what Red Nose Day is all about.
Shappi Khorsandi
Comedian Shappi Khorsandi says Comic Relief can provide light in dark times. Either way, if you are able to have that feeling of laughing with someone, then you have a hold on who you are and you have a hold on hope.
Karim Zeroual
Former Strictly star Karim Zeroual says: For me, Red Nose Day is all about laughing while raising money for those who need it most, and I can’t think of an easier way to help than ‘by picking up some of the amazing gifts, like red noses, if you can prepare some change.
If you would like to donate to this year’s Red Nose Day appeal, click here. Comic Relief 2021 airs on BBC One Friday night from 7 p.m. and features sketches, including the return of The Vicar of Dibley and a special episode of Staged. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV guide.
