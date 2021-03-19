A magnificent hike through the wreckage of American capitalism

In his founding work Capitalism, socialism and democracyAustrian economist Joseph Schumpeter coined the term “creative destruction” to describe the generative force at the heart of the capitalist system. Capitalism, unlike all previous systems of economic and social organization, is based on evolution rather than stasis. The dynamic of innovation that it generates invariably leads to a continuous process of replacing existing institutional structures with new ones. In other words, Schumpeter’s theory of capitalism is one and the same as the old maxim, “get out with the old, get in with the new.”

But what is be destroyed in this evolutionary process? Who is left behind by this spirit of innovation? In Nomadland, Chloe Zhao recalls the human costs of the capitalist system, sometimes harsh, sometimes beautiful and sometimes heartbreaking. Above all, the film is a vivid depiction of the people and places that are not valued when everything is filtered through the prism of price and profit. Fern (Frances McDormand), a recent widow, saw her life turned upside down when the mining company in Empire, Nevada, where she worked for most of her adult life, was forced to close its doors to the following the 2008 financial crisis. The demand for plasterboard is gone, as is Fern’s job and house. She sells most of her possessions, packs the rest in her van (which she calls “Vanguard”) and moves on to a fleeting life. As she tells an acquaintance she meets, “I’m not homeless, I’m just homeless” – the road can be as beautiful as a house.

The film follows Fern through a year of her life as an American nomad, set aside for winter vacation during which she takes a seasonal job as an Amazon warehouse worker (the choice of the company being a decision quite deliberate on Zhao’s part). She attends a desert training camp run by a famous van dweller on the dos and don’ts of being a nomad – where to find reliable parking at night, how to make the best use of space. of the van, the intricacies of different buckets that will substitute for the interior plumbing. Hundreds of people participate in this camp. The broken and the broke, the adventurers and the helpless, the wounded and the daring: the nomadic way of life does not discriminate. All are welcomed with open arms, without a question being asked about your origin or destination.

Not much happens during the year with Fern. She gets around with nothing like a plan, living just about anywhere warm enough that she can sleep in her van at night. She does odd jobs ranging from line cook to waitress, campground manager and sugar beet processor. Sometimes she wakes up abruptly when someone comes knocking on her window, telling her that she cannot park there overnight. Sometimes she has car problems and needs to replace a tire or two. Life goes on for Fern and we support him. The lack of a strong central narrative is a feature rather than a bug of Zhao’s unusually naturalistic cinematic directing. Not a single element of the film feels forced; each image tells a story in itself, far beyond what seems to be happening to Fern at any given time.

Zhao’s naturalism appears very impressively in his description of the relationship between Fern and his nomadic companions. In Fern’s interactions with the friends she makes at training camp and with whom she keeps in touch throughout the year, one would be forgiven for thinking sometimes that one is watching a documentary rather than a work of fiction. It is not an accident; the majority of the cast, aside from McDormand and David Strathairn (who plays another nomad who takes a bit of interest in Fern), are true nomads playing lightly fictionalized versions of themselves. Bob Wells, the famous van dweller who runs the desert training camp, is a real youtube personality and notable defender of the nomadic way of life; Swankie and Linda May, two of Fern’s closest friends since her short-lived year, are both real-life followers of Wells’ teachings. This legitimacy shines through in their performances, allowing Zhao to achieve an astonishing level of intimacy with these characters for a work of fiction. We have less the impression of watching a movie than of having a window on the realities of this way of life, in all its exceptional beauty and its undeniable difficulty.

The decision to launch true nomads makes McDormand’s work here even more remarkable. Somehow, she embodies the same authenticity as the rest of the cast, despite the fact that the others are actually playing themselves. She plays Fern with a sense of deep loss, coupled with resentment towards a system she has fully embraced and which relentlessly spits her out. Yet this resentment does not turn into complacency or helplessness; Instead, McDormand infuses his character with powerful dignity, resolutely dealing with his issues rather than bemoaning them. Sometimes you’re going to blow a tire; sometimes your van breaks down. Adapt and overcome – this is the philosophy of the nomads, a philosophy that McDormand’s quintessentially virtuoso performance embodies with care and empathy.

However, Fern is only one of the protagonists of the film; the other is the natural world too often forgotten in the desire to maximize profits and shareholder value. Much of the film consists of jaw-dropping footage showcasing the rugged beauty of the American West, from the buttes and pinnacles of the Badlands to the sparse deserts dotted with all manner of cacti. Many of these panoramas are captured at dusk, imbuing the landscape with an ethereal that only the setting sun can achieve.

These images, combined with Fern’s experiences, reveal the radical freedom of the nomadic lifestyle and the kind of radical connection to the natural world it offers (and, implicitly, that more conventional contemporary lifestyles do not). The brilliance of Zhao’s cinema, however, is that it doesn’t force this revelation on the viewer. There are no Aaron Sorkin monologues that stand up against the havoc that capitalism has wrought, and in fact only one brief confrontation where the merits of the system are more frankly debated. NomadlandZhao’s power lies in Zhao’s willingness to let the images and experiences of the characters speak largely for themselves.

One of the recurring motifs of the film involves the camera suddenly cutting between extreme close-ups of Fern and extremely long shots that isolate him in his beautiful surroundings, embodying Zhao’s skillful balance between intimacy and incredible reach. of his narration. By portraying the struggles of a single victim from the realities of creative destruction, Nomadland tells a much larger story of American capitalism: how it doesn’t serve everyone equally, and how ruthless it can be in the way it rejects those it leaves behind. And yet, he never loses track of those who are at the heart of the story: of their resourcefulness and resilience, of their core dignity and determination in the face of adversity. He does not offer prescriptions for the systemic evils he portrays, but through the fundamental decency embodied by nomadic communities simply asks us to remember our common humanity. And in a year when our divisions – political, social and economic – have been particularly pronounced, this may be exactly what we all need to hear.