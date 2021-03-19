The Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra made its delightful debut to enthusiastic fans 90 years ago

Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra performed in front of a standing crowd for his first concert 90 years ago on March 19, 1931.

The next day in The Patriot, a reporter said the orchestra had made a pleasant debut.

His debut last night thrilled an audience that filled the William Penn High School auditorium to a degree that only brought out the standing room with signs.

And the public left with the realization that this new musical group had gained a place in the life of the city, and with the hope that this place will become permanent.

Composed for the most part of instrumentalists for whom music is everyday life and the ambition of life, the orchestra has proven its competence in the organization of symphonic music, which must have delighted its organizers, its patrons and its director, George King Raudenbush.

The entire orchestra should be proud of their performance last night, just as their friendly audience was proud of the orchestra.

Besides hearing good, well-made music, the audience got a personal thrill that only comes from knowing the performers. There was a happy bond of camaraderie between the auditorium and the stage as viewers recognized friends, neighbors, teachers, business partners among the performers.

These radio days focused on personal art. A show on the air, as splendid as it is, lacks a bit of that interest born only of personality. Thus, we note a recent reaction that has benefited organizations such as Community Theater, a Mozart Chorus, a Brahms Chorus, a Schubert Chorus, a Civic Opera Company, where a song is more than a voice, and harmony more. than a chord of sweet sounds.

The orchestra comes from the Harrisburg Music Center, owned by Jacques Jolas, piano teacher at the Juilliard Foundation in New York. He came to Harrisburg in 1930.

The first concert was held at William Penn High School in the auditorium. The conductor was George King Raudenbush.

On March 6, 1931, The Patriot reported that the orchestra had been formed just three months ago and that concert tickets were on sale at the Majestic Theater and the JH Troup Music House.

On March 13, The Patriot wrote that interest in the orchestra’s performance was so high that there should only be standing.

As large as this hall is, it looks like it will be too small to accommodate the audience who will want to hear the 65-piece orchestra when it first appears. Only 25 of the 65 members are professional musicians, according to Jacques Jolas, local representative of the Juilliard Music Foundation.

But a surprise comes to music lovers in Harrisburg, Jolas said last night. Less than half of the orchestra may be professionals, but the entire staff is made up of real musicians. They have been rehearsing for weeks under the direction of George Raudenbush of New York. Last Sunday, for example, they started at 1:00 p.m. and put down their instruments at 6:45 a.m. Almost six hours of constant hard work without pay.

The orchestra’s staff include barbers, chain store managers, plumbing inspectors, dentists, students, Capitol employees, housewives, insurance salespeople, credit managers, cabinet makers, teachers, burglars, piano tuners, a painter and professional musicians.

One of the members is HE McElhoes, an employee of the State Highways Department and well-known cellist. Mac, as he is known on the Hill, was a member for years of the Capitol Orchestra, which disbanded when the Legislature ceased to take ownership.

It was a good orchestra, McElhoes said last night, but not to be mentioned in the same breath as this one. We’ve really a wonderful organization, and I hope all of Harrisburg will agree with that statement when they come to us next year.

On March 14, The Patriot printed the list of musicians:

Violin George W. Updegrove, Sara Lemer, D. Harold Jauss, Harold Malsh, Marguerite Herr Whitmarsh, formerly concert meister Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, Mme John LeVan, HA Benner, Charles R. Bressler, Margaret Schmidt, Noah M. Klauss, John D Whitman, Dr John C. Read, Luther A. Eppinger, John Horvath, AW Bushman, Dora Kinderman, Lawrence Koplivitz, Hubert Taylor, Doris Powell, Esther Cohan and Elizabeth Coloviras.

Viola H. Leon Stoll, George R. Naugle, F. William Froehlich and Harry Langlets.

Cello Margaretta Kennedy, Mrs. WB Henninger, Gerry Zeger, Oscar Steger and SE McElhoes.

Bass William P. Brandt, HG Neumyer, Ira J. Laird, server Steger, WD Sweger, Robert Weaver and AF Stopper.

Flute Carla Havnes and Samuel Tucci.

Oboe Raph Schecter, Edgar Wire, Harry Peters and W. Dewey Williamson.

Ralph Schecter English Horn

Clarinet Salvadore Colangelo and Brenneman Fortney

Bass clarinet Frank Blumenstine

Bassoon Ed. T. Heikes, Richard Smith and JC Peintre

Cor Paul Kurzenknabe, Charles J. Fickes and C. David McNaughton

Trumpet Dr. EI Shirk, J. Foster Shirk and Eugene Erb.

Trombone Meredith Germer, Leslie Saunders, Frank Colangelo and Gilbert Miller

Tuba Jack Adams and Dr. Foster L. DeHart.

Harp Thelma Snyder

Percussion Louis W. Cohan, Thomas E. Wagner, Walter Wire and Jacob Sheaffer

Piano and organ Jacques Jolas

On March 18, the newspaper published the program for the first concert:

The first number will be Overture to Iphigénie en Aulis, by Christoph Gluck, followed by the unfinished Eighth Symphony by Franz Schuberts in B minor.

Jacque Jolas, director of the Harrisburg Music Center and sponsor of the orchestra, will be the pianist in Robert Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A minor, which will be performed before the intermission.

Two orchestral poems by Gabriel Faure, Prelude and Spinning Song, from the play Pelleas and Melisande, will compose the fourth number.

Two Slavic dances, one in A flat major and the other in G minor, will constitute the fifth selection, and the program will end with Finlandia, a symphonic poem by Jean Sibelius.

George King Raudenbush of New York, director of the orchestra, in an interview yesterday, expressed his enthusiasm for the development of the local musicians who practiced under his direction.

After the first rehearsal, Mr. Raudenbush went on a long concert tour across the South, leaving the orchestra developed by Mr. Jolas and George W. Updegrove, concertmaster.

At the first rehearsal after my return I was just amazed, he said. The orchestra had grown, but better still had started to sound like a real symphony orchestra.

He congratulated the small group of influential Harrisburg citizens who were aware of what we were trying to accomplish and who were far-sighted enough to have confidence in us and come together and cover the running expenses so that we could move forward. and prepare peacefully. for a concert.

Prior to the first concert, the orchestra received a telegram from the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra in Los Angeles, California.

Dr. Rudzinksi, director, conductor and staff of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, said in the telegram, join our warm congratulations and send best wishes for the Orchestra’s continued success. Harrisburg Symphony and may your glorious March 19 opening. Alfred Brain, director of the orchestra, signed the telegram.

The concert’s guests of honor were the Governor and Mrs. Gifford Pinchot.

The symphony also recognized supporting patrons – Mrs. James M. Cameron, Miss Mary Cameron, Mr. and Mrs. Martin A. Cumbler, Mrs. Berne H. Evans, Miss Anne McCormick, Mrs. Vance C. McCormick, Mr. and Mrs. Ehrman , B. Mitchell and the Wednesday Club.

The orchestra now has 75 members and is conducted by conductor and musical director Stuart Malina. violinist is violinist Peter Sirotin.

The orchestra will give a virtual performance celebrating its 90th anniversary on March 20 which will feature two of the Dvoraks Slavic dances that were performed at the first concert on March 19, 1931. Tickets cost $ 20 for access until March 28.

Stuart Malina is the musical director and conductor of the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary.