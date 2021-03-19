Entertainment
Life imitates art: Archie Comics 1997 cartoon predicting online courses is mind blowing
Even though the last year of the coronavirus pandemic has allowed people to adjust to working from home and distance learning, it was not something most people saw coming. However, it looks like the creative minds of Archie Comics may have had some idea more than two decades ago. Now that online courses have become the new normal, a comic published in their magazine in the late 90s goes viral and internet users are surprised by its bizarre prophecy.
The comic features a distance learning setup, predicting that by 2021 AD, children will have an appropriate school experience from the comfort of their homes. In the comic, Betty Coopers is seen telling her mom she’s thirty seconds before school starts, something that has hit home lately, logging in seconds before school starts. Classes.
Aside from the CRP monitor fitted with a video camera used to attend classes at home and his parents’ futuristic clothes, the comic was quite successful.
Take a look at the cartoon originally released in February 1997.
[Originally published in Betty #46, Feb. 1997] pic.twitter.com/UNwjBa2gFe
Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) March 16, 2021
Children today are so lucky! They can go to school in their own home, Bettys’ father said 24 years ago. Written by George Gladir, with works by Stan Goldberg, Mike Esposito, Bill Yoshida, and Barry Grossman – this comic was about Betty and her friends from Riverdale facing the challenges of virtual home schooling!
The second segment eerily shows Betty asking her parents to shut up, reminding them that the video monitor must remain uncovered at all times.
The tape got everyone talking online, amused how it all turned out. And since netizens were interested in how the story unfolded, the comic book post also posted a link where all six pages are available for free.
Yes, it is real.
And you can read the full 6 page story for free on our website.
Enjoy!https://t.co/3unSslreJG
Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) March 18, 2021
Well, we don’t have flying cars, but it’s oddly prophetic, the cartoon commented, while others equated the artists with the Simpsons’ prediction skills and wondered if this was all a coincidence or s ‘it was a trip back in time.
What a strange coincidence https://t.co/mG2IEHNYux
– Ambika Nadkarni (@AmbikaNadkarni) March 19, 2021
I literally had a moment like the first installment of this comic this morning https://t.co/1YZHaXmVZs
– Abby Thorne-Lyman (@skeetra) March 19, 2021
Thin! Mind blown. I used to beg my mom to buy me Archie comics every time we went shopping. https://t.co/DlS9HhOrZU
– Jen Wu (@ModernPrivacy) March 19, 2021
Someone planned this scenario a long time ago… Archie is sitting next to ‘The Simpsons’. https://t.co/z38FWom0EK
– Srikanth (@srikanth_kv) March 18, 2021
yoooooo… .. maybe… time travel exists https://t.co/IBIQhah2D2
– saidfebir (@herseykuda) March 17, 2021
Thinking that we thought it was a utopian concept https://t.co/n6JQ3wQx7Q
– Mikey (@ Diddle_Duh_17) March 18, 2021
I always knew Betty Cooper was ahead of her time.
– Jennifer Worick (@Jennifer_Worick) March 18, 2021
damn Veronica invented the novelty Zoom background pic.twitter.com/yj3EXYv9kA
– att (@matttomic) March 18, 2021
It’s crazy – especially the panel “The video monitor must remain uncovered”
– Mark Peifer (@peiferlabunc) March 17, 2021
See how real it got is so strange
– Ace in space (@archer_in_space) March 16, 2021
Visionary stuff!
– KV (@_karanvalecha_) March 18, 2021
This comic is shockingly prescient about online education: “The video monitor must be kept exposed at all times.” I was a little wary that this must have been a hoax, but I checked that Betty # 46 really had Betty as “a student in futuristic classrooms in 2021”.
– Ken Shirriff (@kenshirriff) March 16, 2021
Ha! It’s pretty close. Except for all the emotional context that surrounds him. And the material.
– Tracy Thomas Wilson (@tracytwilson) March 17, 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]