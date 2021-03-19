Mystery shopper of $ 69 million digital artwork reveals his identity – the New Indian Express





By AFP MUMBAI: India-born blockchain entrepreneur turned out to be the record-breaking mystery shopper $ 69.3 million for a digital artwork last week, describing his purchase as a shot fired for racial equality. Singapore-based programmer Vignesh Sundaresan said in a blog post Thursday that he bought the most expensive digital artwork ever sold to “show Indians and people of color that they can also be patrons of the arts. About 22 million viewers watched Christies.com on March 11 for the final moments of a bidding process that saw Sundaresan – under the pseudonym Metakovan – win the rights to digital artist Beeple “Everydays: The First 5000 Days “. Auctions for the 5,000-image virtual collage – the first NFT-based purely digital artwork ever sold by a major auction house – had started at $ 100 before the price skyrocketed. An NFT, or non-fungible token, uses the same blockchain technology as cryptocurrencies to turn everything from art to sports collectible cards into virtual collectibles that cannot be duplicated. They have recently taken the art world by storm, with many seeing it as an opportunity to monetize digital art of all kinds. These strings of virtual code offer wealthy collectors the right to brag about ultimate ownership, even though the work can be shared endlessly with a digital work of art viewed online. Investors see digital art as a new commodity to be traded. “When you think of high value NFTs, this one will be pretty hard to beat,” Sundaresan said anonymously via Christie’s, shortly after winning the offer. In Thursday’s detailed blog post, he credited his rise from a “cashless” engineering student to a millionaire serial entrepreneur upon his discovery of cryptocurrencies in 2013. “This is the jewel in the crown, the most valuable work of art of this generation,” said Sundaresan of the piece, which now ranks third among the most valuable works of art ever sold. by a living artist, after the works of Jeff Koons and David Hockney.

