Deadly Illusions Review: The Netflix Movie That Is So Bad It’s Good
What are deadly illusions?
So basically the movie begins with a married couple, Mary Morrison (ridiculously wrong name) played by Davis, and Tom Morrison, her husband (Mulroney).
Mary is a very successful writer who has published a series of books. When we meet her, she talks about her job with this guy and his business partner, and she gets mad or something because he wants her to be a ghost writer? Confusing. Either way, the partner becomes totally psychopathic and starts telling him a bunch of mean things in private, it’s super weird.
Either way, she gets that two million dollar advance for a new book (literally printed on fancy cardboard with TWO MILLION DOLLARS in all caps, because I’m sure all professional publishing letters write l ‘advance in all caps) and her husband forces her to basically take it, because he lost all that money in stocks or whatever.
From there, she decides she can’t take care of her two children AND write, so she enlists a nanny – Grace, played by Greer Grammer. Grace seems psychopathic from the start and, of course, turns out to be totally insane.
Ok, don’t read on if you don’t want to know what’s going on – but trust me when I say it absolutely WILL NOT ruin you.
Basically Grace starts to seduce Mary, but also does Mary seduce first somehow? Like a week after Grace started working for the family, Mary takes her on a “fun” girls’ outing to … the lingerie store. Where they do this:
Like, Mary goes INTO THE CHANGING BEDROOM with Grace to play with her bra straps and ogle her breasts. It’s so weird I couldn’t stand it. I became one with the cringe couch.
There are other sexy incidents like Mary and Grace kissing at the edge of a pond, Mary plunging in front of Grace, Mary watching Grace get dressed. Mary has this best friend Eileen who is everything, wooo lady has your lesbian affair, but Eileen thinks Grace and TOM are having sex and getting super freaky about it all.
Grace and Tom is a whole other weird storyline. At one point, Mary gets oral sex from Grace in the kitchen. The kids and Tom come in and almost grab them, so Mary – awkwardly caught – goes to her bedroom to go to bed. The next minute she can hear Grace and Tom having sex, and it’s very dominant with Grace telling Tom he’s a “good boy” and so on.
But then she wakes up and maybe it was a dream? Expect A LOT of this – weird things happen and so it might be a dream, but it might not.
What does the end of deadly illusions mean?
This dream-but-not affair continues for most of the second half of Deadly Illusions, before Eileen is found stabbed in the throat with scissors – just like as part of Mary’s new book. She gets pulled over but then … it’s like in her car five minutes later to drive to that California house, as she figured out that Grace was not with any nanny agency and was rather a sneaky fluke that s ‘is presented at her home.
The woman in California is that older lady who says she’s Grace’s aunt, and she speaks normally, then in a deep, scary voice, alternately. When Mary gets home, Grace hits Tom in the stomach but then calls 911 (literally says into the phone “911! It’s an emergency!” Which makes no sense) and begins cleaning up.
Turns out Grace has a mess and flicks between Grace – a pretty 20-year-old woman – and “Margaret”, that deep-voice demonic killer. We learn that Grace was one of eight children abused by her parents and Margaret appears to be her survival personality.
Anyway, Tom is saved and the next thing we know is a year later and everyone is happy. Mary goes to a building that turns out to be a psychiatric ward and delivers flowers to Grace, who appears to have returned to her childhood but seems generally satisfied. Margaret seems to be gone – or has she.
When Eileen was killed half of the reason Mary was considered suspicious was that a woman wearing her trench coat and a head scarf walked in, then Eileen’s psychological surgery took place at 13 hours.
After seeing Mary visiting Grace, a woman in the same trench with the same scarf comes out the doors and walks down the street. It’s the end of deadly illusions! These meandering writers!
There are two theories here. The first is that Grace was playing a game from the start, killed Mary in the room, and escaped in her outfit. The other is that the woman is just Mary. I guess there’s a third of ‘was it real’, but I can’t even bear to go that way of thought.
Should I watch deadly illusions?
In short – YES. It’s so stupid it turns on your head and becomes entertaining. The plot is thin at best and definitely confusing, but it’s creepy and enjoyable for a rainy weekend flick.
Who plays in deadly illusions?
Alongside Dermot Mulroney as Tom Morrison and Kristin Davis as Mary Morrison, Shanola Hampton plays Mary’s best friend, Elaine, and Greer Grammer is the ever-spooky Grace. The film also stars Lora Martinez-Cunningham, Grayson Berry and Ellen Humphreys.
How can I watch the movie?
