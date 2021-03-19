Entertainment
Justin Bieber reveals details of his new album, Justice
Die For You takes a look at Duran Duran and Depeche Mode while Somebody is another returning bop, albeit with a bit of grungy guitar. Looks like the twinkle ball and Dua Lipa spandex movement were rekindled last year with Nostalgia for the future will continue in 2022, and it should be noted that the production and songwriting team Monsters and Strangerz worked on both discs.
The album deals directly with Black Lives Matter
Die For You, with the singer and rapper from Florida Dominic Fike, opens with part of a speech that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered in a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on November 5, 1967, a year before his death, in which he said: If you have never found something so dear and so precious that you will die of it, then you are not worthy of living.
What I wanted to do was amplify [Dr.] Martin Luther King Jr.’s voice to this generation, Bieber explained. Being Canadian was not so much of my culture [] this speech was actually at the time when [he had] the feeling that he was going to die for the cause, and what he was ultimately fighting against was racism and division. I think his message was that a lot of people can be afraid to stand up for what is right, but if you are not doing it for what is right what are you doing with your life? I’m sorry for being so deep, but this is the time I lived. That’s why I wanted to make this album, because I think it’s very timely and very necessary.
It also deals with the loss
The lyrics might be sad, but Ghost’s sounds are definitely upbeat, moving from house motifs to guitar riffs. Bieber explained that the song is about losing someone you love. And I know a lot of people have done it; I know this has been a really tough year where we have also lost loved ones and relationships. The hook says, if I can’t get close to you, I’ll settle for your ghost. It works for this quarantine situation [] were not linked and connected in the same way. It allowed us to really only have these memories. I hope this resonates and I hope it will fill your heart with joy or comfort in some way.
It also reflects his own sanity.
In As I Am, starring Khalid, Bieber counts on himself, but comes from a place of positivity. I love this song because it has a really hopeful message, he says. Many of us, including me sometimes, felt unworthy of love and so [the hook] said: Take me as I am and I will do my best. It is this commitment that I personally made to my wife. I’m here through thick and thin, it’s me, take it or leave it.
Unstable, which evokes a strange atmosphere, comes halfway there and is the most moving album offering. I was in a very, very bad place maybe a year ago, he admits. My wife was right there for me through it all. So the whole message is, like, you’ve been there for me while I’m really unstable. So this song really resonates with where I was. There are probably a lot of people who have held this position. That’s always the goal: to make music that is relatable and that can touch people.
At the end of the song, Bieber added: It was important for me not only to talk about the love stuff but also to talk about some of the struggles. [and think about] what people are going through right now. Many people have lost their jobs, loved ones their whole lives have been overthrown. It caused a lot of instability. So i hope [Justice] may provide some comfort or some stability.
Justice, by Justin Bieber, is out now
