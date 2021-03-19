March 19 horoscope | The litters

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday March 19, 2021:

Charming, kind and introspective, plan several trips that are both educational and enjoyable. This year, expressing yourself in an artistic way is one of your priorities, even if you take a step back from other activities. Give back by sponsoring or volunteering for a group that shares your ideals. If you are single you want to love and be loved then it can happen. If you’re tied up, take your partner on an adventure. CANCER understands you deeply.

The stars show the kind of day you will have: 5-dynamic; 4-positive; 3-Medium; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Make sibling rivalry a thing of the past. Bite the bullet and contact them with a friendly message. Shop early. Improve your time management skills and you will be done. Tonight: try on a new outfit.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Something you ordered may be late or out of stock. Do your research and find alternative products. It’s never too early to explore vacation destinations. “Save more and spend less” should be your mantra. Tonight: rearrange the furniture to increase comfort.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Today, you might receive messages from friends you love to hear about. Observe the effect you have on others. People want to be around you, but can use up your energy. You may need to set your limits. Tonight: Home sweet home.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Volunteer for a cause you believe in, but don’t feel pressured. Anything you can do will be greatly appreciated. Time alone can be time well spent. Take a walk outside and enjoy your reading list. Tonight: Catch up on your emails.

LEO (July 23-August 22) 11

Try a new exercise, dance or yoga class, in person or online. Invite friends to taste the goods. Exchange ideas with people you admire. Overcome your insecurity even if you are overwhelmed. Tonight: reading in bed.

VIRGIN (23 August-22 September)

A speech or presentation can get you noticed by your peers. Sigh a breath of relief that you have achieved your goal with flying colors. Celebrate your victory. Go to your favorite restaurant with someone you love. Tonight: Attend a weekly meeting.

LIBRA (September 23-October 22)

Coach someone who wants to learn skills that you have mastered. You might be surprised that others want to absorb your knowledge. This is not the time for modesty. Be proud of what you know and can share. Tonight: Chat with friends.

SCORPIO (October 23-November 21)

Review savings or investment accounts. Make room in your schedule to organize tax documents. You might have to fix a problem. A friend can spark your interest in spy or mystery novels. Tonight: Update your wardrobe with accessories.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21)

Today, you bring together the people you love. You may need to mediate and correct a misunderstanding between two colleagues. Remind that special someone how much they mean to you. Plan a surprise they will never forget. Tonight: get a massage.

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19)

Exchange different points of view with a new team. Compromise is the key word. Share social time after hours with your coworkers. Try to relax and feel good. Take a breather at the gym or take a brisk walk. Tonight: A healthy dinner.

AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18)

Children and grandchildren have words of wisdom. Listen. No need to answer. Creative urges are put to the test since you need your own space. Involve your loved ones and your problem is solved. Tonight: sweat.

PISCES (February 19-March 20)

Connect with a parent you can’t see. Be supportive and non-argumentative when you hear the latest news. Vehicles can cause problems, so be on the lookout. Buy colorful home furnishings, but stick to your budget. Tonight: turn on the dance music.