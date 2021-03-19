Princess Diana’s Letters Sell for Nearly 68k at Cornwall Auction | Western countries





A collection of Princess Diana’s personal handwritten letters sold for 67,900 at an auction in Cornwall. Almost 40 letters and cards, sent between 1990 and 1997 to his close friend Roger Bramble, went under the hammer at David Lay auction in Penzance. The auctioneers, who said they’ve never had an item like this before, have captured the interest of nearly 800 people around the world. The highest amount paid for a single letter was 6,000. Part of the extraordinary collection sold by David Lay Auctioneers in Penzance. Credit: BPM media Talk to ITV News, Auctioneer Mimi Connell-Lay said: “A collection like this, such an extensive collection of truly personal letters written to a friend, is extremely unusual. We have never had anything like this before. “The motivation for selling these letters was that the vendors felt that Diana had recently been portrayed in the media in a way that was neither fair nor accurate. The collection covers nearly a decade of correspondence between 1990 and 1997. Credit: BPM media “Things like the crown and other series. They did not want these kinds of representations to be accepted as historical fact. “They wanted the general public to see the Diana they knew and loved. To be a very spiritual, charming, warm and loving person.” The money raised will be donated to four organizations supported by the Princess, including the English National Ballet, the Rara Opera, the Young Musicians Symphony Orchestra and the Benesh International Endowment Fund. Read more:

