Loretta Lynn is still a pretty 50 year old woman and albums later

Patsy Lynn Russell, daughter of country music matriarch Loretta Lynn says her mother “never wanted to be a trailblazer.”

“What my mom did, why she was in the foreground, was because she told the truth,” says Russell. “But his truth was completely absurd. “You Ain’t Woman Enough” was about her, something she was going through. People weren’t talking about it or singing about it back then, but it turns out others were too. And they appreciated it.

Lynn, who still reigns as the undisputed queen of her genre, released her first single Im a Honky Tonk Girl, in 1961, the same year she signed her first contract with Decca. At the time, the 29-year-old artist had been married for almost 15 years and had four children. 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the release of Coal miner’s daughter January 4, 1971 and her fiftieth album, ten of which she recorded with her first partner Conway Twitty. By this point, she had given birth to two more children, Russell and her twin sister, Peggy Lynn. The two then formed a duo, The Lynns.

His new studio album, Still enough women, released on March 19 via Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. Named after his 2004 autobiography, the anniversary collection was recorded primarily at the Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee and co-produced by his daughter Patsy Lynn Russelland John Carter Cash, son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of everything Patsy and I have worked on together,” Loretta told American Songwriter. “And I’m proud that she was able to make her way into this business and cut a piece for herself. She always liked the business side of things. “

Russell describes his relationship with Carter Cash as that of his siblings. Being in his family’s legendary studio with him, working with his mother on a memorial process felt like the circle had come full circle.

“I feel a great responsibility to ensure my mother’s legacy; I use that word a lot, but it’s just the truth, ”Russell shares. “The music of artists like Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Merle Haggard, Charley Pride and others would be lost if their recordings were not kept intact and printed to be discovered and enjoyed by future generations. I think my job is to make sure that my mom’s musical legacy is never lost. “

The album features Lynn’s version of traditional American music and her country-gospel roots with “Old Kentucky Home” by Stephen Foster, “Keep On The Sunny Side,” popularized by the Carter family, and “I Saw the Light.” by Hank Williams. In addition, the artist reframes some of her classic hits of the past half-century, such as 1971’s “I Wanna Be Free” and her landmark track, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” the song she’s most proud to have. written.

With the autobiographicalCoal miner’s daughter, his 1976 memoir, and the 1980 Oscar-winning film adaptation with Sissy Spacek, Lynn introduced the world to an under-represented aspect of American life. Already a country star with chart-topping singles in the 1960s, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” the title song, led to a # 1 hit streak in the 1970s and became the first recording of LorettaLynnrecording to be inducted into the Grammy. Hall Of Fame.

Loretta reunited with director David McClister to collaborate on a short film version of “Recitation of the Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Filmed on location at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, Loretta’s new music video features scenes filmed at her “Butcher Holler” lineback home.

With artists like Reba McEntire, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, and Carrie Underwood as luminaries in their own right, Lynn celebrates groundbreaking generations of female country artists, paving the way for future generations.

“I would be lying if I didn’t say it makes me happy when young, up and coming artists tell me how much they loved my music and that I influenced them in some way,” Loretta admits. “I feel it’s my responsibility to keep writing and recording for as long as I can. I want them to want a 60 year career, but you have to work hard for it.

Margo Price is a new friendship that has grown over the past few years. Jack White, who produced the 2004 Lynns album, By Lear Rosenamed after the mine where his father worked, introduced someone to Lynn, he said, reminds me a lot of you. It was Price, an Illinois native who had lost almost everything on her way to Nashville before White signed her and agreed to produce her debut album.

The two immediately hit it off, the two pioneering storytellers who quickly discovered another point in common. Right after things finally headed in the right direction with her career, Price received another blessing, something she had longed for for several years, but superimposed on her new trajectory, she was unsure of the place. of a baby in the life of the road record labels. Lynns’ wise response, after balancing six kids and a decades-long career in the limelight, reassured Price that she could do both.

Price first performed Ones On the Waypenned by Shel Silverstein and initially recorded by Lynn in 1971 on Lynns’ 85th birthday, then the two cognate spirits re-recorded the track for the anniversary album. Margo did her own thing, leaving the Loretta in it, but updating a few things, Russell explains.

I chose Ones On the Way because it’s an important song, Price says in the behind the scenes video. It was an important song back then, and it’s still an important song. Being able to talk about birth control and women’s rights in country music was legendary.

The legendary artist brought in McEntire and Underwood to perform one of his only original tracks on the new album. “Still Woman Enough,” which Russell co-wrote and produced with his mother, shares its title and attitude with Lynn’s 2002 autobiography which Russell also co-wrote. The song and title serve as a playful response to Lynn’s evolution from her seventh studio album, 1966. You are not enough woman. Tanya Tucker joined Lynn to re-record the title song, passing the torch of another iconic song in her catalog.

“I’m so grateful that some of my friends are joining me on my new album. We singers have to stay together, ”says Loretta. “It’s amazing how much has happened in the fifty years that have passed since the release of ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ and I am extremely grateful to have a role to play in American musical history. .

Listen to Loretta Lynn’s new album, Still enough women, here.

Photo by David McClister