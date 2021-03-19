SAG Awards: Can Jason Sudeikis continue the winning ways of “Ted Lasso”?





Can Coach Ted Lasso Turn Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards Wins into SAG Awards? Jason Sudeikis is nominated for the Acting Peer Group Awards in the Best Actor in Television Comedy category for playing the endearing and hilarious football coach in “Ted Lasso.” The Apple TV Plus laffer also received a nomination for Best Overall in a Comedy Series. It’s ironic that a show about an oppressed football club is one of the heavyweight contenders for the season. But we really got to see Sudeikis with the trophy on SAG night. Sudeikis faces three of his former Globes rivals. They are: Nicholas hoult (“Great”), Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Ramy youssef (“Ramy”). They are joined by And Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), which was nominated in the Globes Support Race (SAG combines leader and support in their TV categories). None of these men have been nominated in this category before. SEEGood news, “Ted Lasso”: The Emmys love freshman comedies – just ask “Ms. Maisel, “Modern Family”, “30 Rock” …

On “Ted Lasso,” Sudeikis plays a college American football coach who landed the coaching job with an English premier league football club. This despite the character knowing very little about football. Her optimism and unwavering belief in people gives a fun premise a charming heart. The actor explained to Gold Derby, “He’s just a person who walks into people’s lives and meets them where they are. Although he does not know the sport, he does know people. He is not easily snubbed by people’s assumptions about him. Sudeikis is in a very good position to win the SAG. He just picked up a Globe victory and an August release date for “Ted Lasso” leaves him relatively fresh in the minds of voters. Ted is also such a likeable character that everyone who watches falls in love with him. People will want to vote for this main character who centers the entire series. SEE‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘The Crown’ win Critics Choice TV Awards a night full of rehearsals and surprises at the Globe

If Sudeikis loses, it will be more on the competition. His biggest threat comes from Emmy winner Eugene Levy. Like “Lasso”, “Schitt’s Creek” has heart and a rooting factor. And this being the final season for “Schitt’s” means it’s the last voter change to cast the role. But, with Dan Levy also nominated, support for “Schitt” can be divided. As usual, Ted Lasso could be the master of strategy. This article is part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Award Nominees Profile” series highlighting 2021 contenders in film and television. TO PREDICTthe winners of the SAG Awards 2021 until April 4

This article is part of Gold Derby's "SAG Award Nominees Profile" series highlighting 2021 contenders in film and television.

