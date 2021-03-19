As ‘the Walking Dead’ draws to a close, AMC considers the company’s digital future

To this end, the company is developing a range of original digital programming through its studio arm, the Content Room, which will live on its streaming platform partners, digital partners and owned and operated channels. In this way, Kelleher says that advertisers will be able to expand the possibility of connecting with AMC franchises.

It’s not necessarily a new concept; AMC and its competitors have been building digital-only extensions of current programming and other types of native digital content for years. But AMC will look to expand its distribution of these to Freshad-supported video-on-demand and subscription streaming platforms, as well as live-streaming channels like Twitch.

Cable has always been an incredible large-scale efficiency buy with a layer of originals, Kelleher says. We believe it may be a similar pattern in the ad-supported digital space. There is so much data about the new viewers coming to these platforms, how they watch, where they watch, that not to use it, the development pipeline for new shows would be a huge lack.

A model for these originals is Bottomless Brunch at Colmans, which was created and hosted by Fear the Walking Dead star Colman Domingo. It started as a digital short film in its early forties and is sponsored by Diageo. The show then aired on SundanceTV.

New digital projects in development include a new season of Better Call Saul employee training; the animated series Slippin Jimmy, also from the world of Better Call Saul; Dead in the Water, a scripted series linked to the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead; and Coopers Bar, about a neighborhood garden bar and its owner.

The Content Room has also entered into three goal-driven partnerships with Conservation International, SeeHer and Save Our Stages with the aim of fostering change and advocacy through storytelling. The company will market these partnerships to find brands that align with nature conservation, media representation and accessibility to the creative arts.

AMC has also entered into an agreement with Complex Networks that will allow advertisers to partner with Cable Programmer’s content alongside Complex’s fan communities. The scheduled first run combines the universe of The Walking Dead with the Complexs First We Feast series for an apocalypse-inspired cooking show called Run The Dish. It will feature The Walking Dead star alongside celebrity chefs from the Resort.

End of the dead

This digital investment comes as his most popular series, The Walking Dead, begins a two-year farewell tour later this year. AMC will certainly be looking to seize high-level sponsorship and integration opportunities with brands, which has always attracted major marketers such as Mtn Dew, Microsoft and Bud Light.

Once the darling of the television world, The Walking Dead has seen steady declines since peaking at around 17 million viewers in its fifth season. The current season averages around 3.4 million total viewers, down almost 34% from the season nine average of 5.2 million viewers per episode.

AMC is looking to build its content roster on the linear side with shows like Gangs of London, which tells the story of a city torn apart by international gangs that control it; The Secrets She Keeps, based on the novel by Michael Robotham, centered on a chance meeting between two pregnant women; Too Close, a three-part psychological thriller; and Pantheon, AMC’s first hour-long animated drama.

Technological integration

Addressable will also be an important part of the initial AMC presentation, after the company completed its first nationwide linear addressable test earlier this year. The goal is for 100% of advertising inventory to be addressable, says Evan Adlman, senior vice president, advanced advertising and digital partnerships, AMC Networks. He will get there as quickly as these operators will work with us, he adds.

AMC has spent the last year partnering with various platforms to integrate with many different purchasing technologies, Adlman said, highlighting the Xandrs Invest TV and OpenAP platform.

“With so many different purchasing technologies an advertiser or agency may choose to work in a country where fragmentation is at its highest, we want to be integrated into all existing programs,” says Adlman. “This is an excellent path for us and [has] allowed us to work with clients we haven’t worked with before. “

AMC also ensures that all of its digital inventory can be processed programmatically, Adlman says.

AMC Networks will begin conducting conversations with portfolio companies and their customers the week of April 5. These presentations will include personalized elements, including appearances from network stars and unique gift boxes.

If last year’s word was flexibility with a focus on clients and agencies, this year is flexibility with a focus on what we can do to make television work better for you, says Kelleher.

Regarding the push for cable programmers like A + E Networks looking to strike deals against 18+, Kelleher says she doesn’t think metrics are a solution for all customers. We need to bring them into the digital space.