Who is Lawrence Chaney? What is the real name of the RuPauls Drag Race UK Season 2 winners and what did she say?





What’s up Glasgow’s Drag Queen once told The Scotsman that Scottish drag is so under-represented and has been bullied for their love of drag performances Friday March 19, 2021, 12:59 p.m. “/> Lawrence Chaney was crowned DragRace UK Season 2 Superstar from RuPaul, RuPaul’s first Scottish winner of any season (Photo: BBC Three) RuPauls DragRace UK was as fabulous, breathtaking and utterly hilarious as one might expect – thanks to the Scottish Queen, Lawrence Chaney. The 24-year-old has dazzled in her purple ruffles and outrageously funny one-liners since hitting our screens in January. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise On March 18, the Glasgow girl was announced as the winner of season two, beating the expected winner Bimini to the crown. So who is Lawrence Chaney and what was his reaction to the victory? This is what you need to know. Glasgows Drag Royalty, Lawrence Chaney, is the drag act of Helensburgh-born Lawrence Maidment. Born in 1996, Lawrence has been playing drag since the age of 18, in and around the Glasgow drag scene. The name Lawrence Chaney was coined from Lawrences’ love for silent film actor Lon Chaney. The actor was renowned for his revolutionary artistry with makeup. She nodded to her birthplace in Your Hometown Queen Maxi Challenge, with a Charles Rennie Macintoshs Hill House-inspired dress – with added extranessss. The 24-year-old has recounted how he grew up being bullied in school, but has become a popular comedy flirting act. Now that’s a funny wit, hilarious, purple-loving, slang-speaking, panting Irn Bru, reality in the service of RuPaul’s superstar. And viewers loved every second of her. What is the Lawrences drag style? Lawrence Chaney is known for his witty one-liners, such as Im like the Loch Ness Monster, a legend. Self-proclaimed drag royalty has spoken of how she was the Susan Boyle of the pickup, but not quite – as she hadn’t become a finalist for a more traditional contender, instead with the crown firmly on her. wig. Lawrence plays to their strengths during their drag performances, which include comedies and knockoffs. She claimed her weaknesses lie in dancing and singing, jokingly telling RuPaul fans: I’m gay, I should be able to sing and dance, and referred to her two left feet, which are pure wood, in an interview. at RadioTimes. Despite this, she managed to wow us with her performance on RuPauls Top 40 hit, UK Hun? with lyrics: Dancing to a highland jig / Lawrence Chaney’s up in this gig / From Helensburgh to Edinburgh / Everywhere I go, I tear off wigs / I made a name for myself in the city of Glasgow / I can’t sing nor dance, but I’m so spiritual. Lawrence also suggested that her drag act is silly, as opposed to her Scottish sister RuPaul, Ellie Diamonds, looking cool. What did she say about being on RuPauls DragRace UK? She has spoken openly about the lack of recognition of the Scottish drag scene and how the queens of Glaswegian come together to produce creative performances on a low budget. She told The Scotsman that the presentation of the Scottish pickup “means the world [her]. “Ellie Diamond and I represent Dundee drag, I represent Glasgow drag. I represent the queens who helped me become the drag queen that I am, she said. “Most of the time Scottish drag is very despised and seen as mere Scottish queens. Let me tell you, it’s not just Scottish queens. “And that’s proof of that. We’re very, very ambitious, and we’ve struggled for a long time to get to London and be represented all over the world. She also told Vogue: I don’t have tons of money, I was all local queens. [in Glasgow], so we have to make it work, by adding me and my friends all of these runway looks together. How did she react when she won? Lawrence reached the final after ten weeks of lip-syncing battles, parody performances, song, dance and drama. She faced Dundees Ellie Diamond, Queen of London Bimini Bon Boulash and Newports Tayce in the final. Lawrence will now be flown to Hollywood to record his own mini-series with the producers of the BBC Three show. Taking the crown, Lawrence said: This is crazy! It’s incredible. Scottish, I brought the crown home. Ultimate Queen RuPaul told her: Condragulations to our first Scottish Queen, Laurence Chaney. Your charisma, your uniqueness, your courage and your talent charmed the world. “To our finalists, the incredible Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce, I feel like I see you a lot more in the future. To all of our amazing queens, thank you for sharing your much needed love, light and laughter during these trying times. Top 10 Lawrence Chaaaaahneeeeeh one-liners (as Mumma Ru calls it) – Lawrence: “I think Bimini is one of my daughters, and me and my daughters eat chicken nuggets together.” Producer: * chuckles * “She’s vegan.” Lawrence: “OH F ***.” – “It’s not sexy … Anyway … Ginny looks like a sex doll with wide eyes on her!” (about Ginny Lemon wearing both breast plate and padding) – “I wonder if there’s more to Ginny Lemon that we maybe don’t want a part of?” – Be nurtured in response to Bimini by telling him what PMA means, Personal Mental Attitude. – “I’m fat! Fat and broken!” – “I know I look a lot like Darcey Bussell, but I’m terrified of a dance challenge – and I can’t sing for shit! I just look like I’m neutered. – “If you’re Chaney’s team watching, thank you girls! If you’re not, your Da is selling Avon!” – “I’ll show you my sh * gpipes!” – “I’ve never been someone who’s been very good at PE, so now I hope my mom can write me another sick note for that!” Can I catch RuPauls DragRace UK season 2? All season two episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.

