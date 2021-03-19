Margaret Atwood to Edit Collaborative Modern Decameron for the Covid Era | Books





At Boccaccios Decameron, a group of travelers take refuge from the Black Death in a villa outside Florence and share their stories. In an upcoming modern take of the Covid era, by authors ranging from John Grisham to Outlander author Diana Gabaldon, the characters are a group of neighbors in a Manhattan apartment building during the coronavirus pandemic. Edited by Margaret Atwood, Fourteen Days: An Unauthorized Gathering is a collaborative novel imagined by author Douglas Preston to support other writers during the pandemic. With contributors such as Tess Gerritsen, Emma Donoghue, Celeste Ng, Dave Eggers, and Angie Cruz, the book takes place during the early days of the crisis, as a diverse group of neighbors abandoned when the wealthy flee the city gather on the roof of their building and start sharing their stories. I got the germ of the idea when I read the Decameron as a teenager. I’m a story collector, and my first thought was to cram all of these stories into a narrative setting like the Decameron, in which a group of people retreat to an estate on the coast of Maine during a pandemic. But when I tried to write it down, the result was inconsistent, so I quickly gave it up, Preston said. Then a real pandemic happened. Preston is president of the Authors’ Guild, and the body of writers had thought of doing an anthology. But anthologies can be pretty boring, Preston said. It occurred to me that the Decameron idea could be carried into the present, and involve New Yorkers stuck in a building during Covid, who gather on the roof every night and start telling stories for pass the time all kinds of stories: scandalous, poignant, funny, horrible, tragic and scary. Atwood agreed to act as editor and invited, said Preston, an eclectic group of writers, from novelist novelists to Shakespearean scholars, from poets to mystery writers, from children’s writers to journalists to science writers. -fiction, to contribute. I was amazed at how many writers liked the idea and wanted to participate, said Preston. They not only wrote the stories, but also created characters on the roof to tell them. In this way, Fourteen Days became a kind of protest against the balkanization of contemporary literary culture. The result is entertaining and lively, much like stories told at a late-night dinner party by questionably sober guests. I don’t believe that such an eclectic group of authors, or works, has ever been brought together like this before. Atwood said the characters created by his contributors have a lot to say about life during the pandemic and even more about life in general, sometimes engaging in direct discussions, debates or quarrels and sometimes finding resolution in unexpected moments of empathy and connection. The writers remain anonymous until the end of the book, when it is revealed who wrote which story. Reading the book is a fun literary guessing game, but it also has a deeper message of being a thumbs-up to literary celebrity and signature fetish, Preston said. The Writers Guild has signed an agreement with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the US and Vintage in the UK to release Fourteen Days in spring 2022. A major donation from Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins means all contributors will receive fees for the project, but all proceeds will go to the Authors Guild Foundation, which supports American writers; a recent survey found that perpetrators reported losing an average of 49% of their pre-pandemic income.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos