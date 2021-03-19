Where to watch Mila Kunis ‘Four Good Days’





Mila Kunis’ comedy chops are well documented, but now she finally tries her hand at drama in new movie Four good days. Written by Rodrigo Garca, who also directs, and Eli Saslow, Four good days stars Kunis and Glenn Close as a estranged mother-daughter duo who attempt to solve their problems in four days. With its star-studded cast and topical story, the new Four good days the movie is the one you won’t want to miss. That said, you’ll have to wait a few weeks to see the drama in theaters, and even longer to watch it. Four good days in streaming. What is the Four good days release date? Will there be a Four good days First Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know to know where to look Four good days! WHAT IS THE FOUR GOOD DAYS FILM ABOUT? Directed by Rodrigo Garca, Four good days tells the story of Molly (Kunis), a drug addict, and her mother, Deb. When Molly decides to get sober, she turns to her mother (Close) and stepfather (Stephen Root) for help, and over the course of four tumultuous days, they attempt to mend their relationship and move on. . FOUR GOOD DAYS REAL STORY: READ ELI SASLOW’S FOUR GOOD DAYS HISTORY As the Four good days The trailer makes it clear that Kunis and Close’s new film is inspired by real-life events. The drama is based on a 2016 Washington Post article by co-author Eli Saslow titled “How’s Amanda?” A Story of Truth, Lies, and an American Addiction, ”which details the story of a recovering drug addict who lives with his mother and stepfather. To read “How’s Amanda?” A story of truth, lies and American addiction ”, head to The Washington Post. WHAT IS THE FOUR GOOD DAYS RELEASE DATE? Four good days will premiere in a limited number of theaters on April 30. It will be released on demand a few weeks later, on May 21. IS FOUR GOOD DAYS DIFFUSION? Currently, Four good days isn’t available to stream, but if you can wait until May 21, it will! FOUR GOOD DAYS NETFLIX: WHERE CAN I WATCH FOUR GOOD DAYS? When Four good days hits on demand in May, fans will be able to watch it on a variety of different digital VOD platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play. FOUR GOOD DAYS: WHERE TO LOOK AT FOUR GOOD DAYS TRAILER? Watch the Four good days trailer starring Mila Kunis and Glenn Close above. Where to streamFour good days







