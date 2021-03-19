What is Comic Relief? Red Nose Day Show with Vicar of Dibley, Justin Bieber and more





The show will continue for Comic Relief this year, despite the country still being locked down. Fundraising has taken place every two years for decades now, with millions upon millions of dollars raised for worthy causes in the UK and beyond. Comic Relief has also become famous over the years for its charity singles over the years with Spice Girls – Who Do You Think You Are, Boyzone’s When The Going Gets Tough, Westlife’s Uptown Girl and McFly’s All About You topping the charts. charts while increasing vital funds in the process. And then, of course, there was the chart juggernaut which was Peter Kay and Tony Christie’s reissue of Is This The Way To Amarillo, which went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year in 2005.

The Red Nose Day TV fundraiser kicks off on BBC1 at 7 p.m. with hosts throughout the three-hour show including Lenny Henry, Alesha Dixon, Paddy McGuinness, David Tennant and Davina McCall. You can donate to Comic Relief HERE. The show will see unique sketches of Mr. Bond and Catherine Tate’s Nan as the unlikely couple reunite for an exclusive Secret Intelligence Service reunion. After a welcome return to television for a few Christmas specials filmed on Zoom at the end of last year, Dawn French is once again once won as Vicar of Dibley for more video calls with guests including the cast of Derry Girls and Gogglebox star Reverend Kate Bottley. The Night Will Also Bring 2020: The Movie, the greatest blockbuster ever starring Keira Knightley, Michael Sheen and KSI among its all-star cast and a hugely successful and award-winning BBC Threes mix of Normal People and Fleabag as their cast members join forces viewers to give viewers a hot priest and two loving teenage boys in a brilliantly funny and touching confession like no other. Other highlights include the Zoom reunion of Jack Whitehall celebrities, Mel Giedroyc as Bridget Jones in this parody of the famous All By Myself opening scene from the first film and Joke in a Box by Tim Vine. And for the first time in five years, Justin Bieber will appear on UK television with an exclusive performance of his new single Hold On. The main show will be followed after the news at 10:45 p.m. by The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon – a live entertainment special hosted by Jason Manford and Amanda Holden, where viewers have the chance to win big. The hour-long show will feature special guests, comedy skits, live music and the chance for viewers to win a number of unique prizes.







