Cleveland International Film Festival unveils 2021 lineup





CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland International Film Festival will present 116 feature films and 182 short films in virtual format this year. The festival unveiled its official lineup at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 19 on its website. The films will be available to stream from April 7 to 20. Tickets cost $ 8 for CIFF members and $ 10 for non-members per film, with additional packages available to order. Blocks that include multiple shorts also cost between $ 8-10. (Tickets for the opening night movie, Ensemble ensemble, are $ 20 to $ 25.) Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 22 on the CIFF website. This year, CIFF films will be available on demand. This is the second year that the festival has gone virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, following the cancellation of the in-person festival and the launch of the 2020s streaming. Conversations with the filmmakers, question-and-answer sessions, filmmaker awards and audience voting are also part of this year’s fun at CIFF. Merchandise for this year’s festival is also available to order online. The festival theme for 2021 is, and rightly so, Bring the Movie Home. You can find more information – including the full festival lineup – at clevelandfilm.org. Get a boost on weekends and Register now for cleveland.coms weekly In the CLE email newsletter, your essential guide to the top things to do in Greater Cleveland. It’ll arrive in your inbox on Friday morning – an exclusive to-do list, focused on the best of weekend fun. Restaurants, music, movies, the performing arts, family entertainment and more. Click here to subscribe. All cleveland.com newsletters are free.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos