Ted Lasso competes in FIFA tournament starting today





A global FIFA 21 tournament starring Ted Lasso and Trevor Noah kicks off later today, according to a EA press release. Watch the trailer above and read on for more details Jason Sudeikis will play the character of Ted Lasso, the American college football coach turned coach of the English Premier League. Longtime assistant and friend of Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt (AKA Coach Beard) plays in the tournament alongside him. "Having no previous coaching experience in football, or football if you will, I think Ted Lasso is the perfect candidate to dominate an EA Sports FIFA esports competition," Sudeikis said in a statement. "That said, Ted's passion for competition and the support of Coach Beard by his side might be enough for him to achieve esports glory in the world's most popular sports video game. Never underestimate Coach Ted Lasso. " Ted Lasso and Coach Beard will be joined by Trevor Noah, who will play himself, and other celebrities including singers Becky G and Nicky Jam, as well as a host of professional FIFA players. Four members of the FIFA community who were chosen through a video submission competition will also join the competition. The competition in question is the EA Sports FIFA Global Series Showdown, which pits teams made up of professionals, cells and community members against each other. FIFA Ultimate Team for a chance to win a share of a $ 25,000 prize pool. The FIFA 21 Global Series Face-Off with Ted Lasso, Trevor Noah and more kicks off today, Friday, March 19 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. GMT on EA Sports FIFA Twitch and EA Sports YouTube canals.

