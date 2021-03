Zawe Ashton, Theo James and Ashley Park join “Mr. Malcolm’s List ‘

8:00 am PDT 03/19/2021



by



Alex Ritman



Ashton replaces Constance Wu in movie, which Bleecker Street has for the US

Rising British star Zawe Ashton (Spirit of adventure, Velvet buzzsaw) is set to play inMr. Malcolm’s List, the first feature film by Emma Holly Jones, Universal having taken the international rights to the romantic comedy of the Regency era. Ashton replaces Constance Wu, who was attached last year. With the launch of production in Ireland, Theo James (Sanditon, How it ends) and Ashley Park (Emily in Paris, Tales of the city) have also joined the cast, which includes the already announced Freida Pinto, the recent BAFTA Rising Star nominee p Dirisu and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. Universal Pictures Content Group acquired the international rights, excluding France, LevelFILM having picked up the film for Canada. Bleecker Street came on board for US rights in 2020. Based on the novel of the same name by Suzanne Allain, who also wrote the screenplay, Mr. Malcolm’s List follows Julia (Ashton), a society lady who is abandoned by London’s most eligible bachelor, Mr. Malcolm (Dirisu), when she fails to meet one of the items on her list of demands. for a wife. Feeling rejected and humiliated, she calls on her friend Selina (Pinto) to help her get revenge on Mr. Malcolm by making him believe that he has found his perfect partner. The plan seems to work when Henry (James) threatens Julias’ ploy by also wooing Selina. After Lord Cassidy (Jackson-Cohen) starts meddling in the affairs of the quartet, the course of true love, which never goes smoothly, turns rocky, indeed. Mr. Malcolm wonders if he found the perfect woman … or the perfect hoax. The film is produced by Untitled Entertainments Laura Rister, Rebelle Media Laura Lewis, Blinder Films Katie Holly and Jones, with funding from Ingenious Group and support from Screen Ireland. The deal was negotiated by Laura Rister and Laura Lewis on behalf of the film with Universal Pictures Content Group for the majority of international rights and LevelFILM for Canadian rights. Ashton is replaced by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. James is replaced by Markham, Froggatt & Irwin and UTA. Park is replaced by CAA, Brookside Artist Management and Michael Auerbach at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Klein.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos