Entertainment
10 ways it can be like no other Star Wars series
Disney + doubles the number of Star Wars shows, but The Acolyte, on the dark side of the High Republic era, has the potential to be truly unique.
While a lot of Lucasfilms to come Star wars The content revolves around familiar characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Lando Calrissian, the studio also has some fascinating original ideas on the horizon. For example, The Acolyte, created by Russian dolls Leslye Headland, will take place hundreds of years before the history of the Skywalkers during the High Republic era.
As the High Republics rule the galaxy comes to an end, Sith practitioners begin to emerge from the woodwork, threatening the balance of the Force. This Disney + show has the potential to be like no other Star wars series.
ten Sith Perspective
While the graphics for the prequel Anakins trilogy turn to the dark side and the sequel trilogy had a lot of misplaced sympathy for Ben Solo, Star wars stories are generally told from the perspective of the light side of the Force. Dark Side Force users are, of course, always painted as villains.
With The Acolyte relating the emergence of the Sith in the last days of the High Republic, he can differentiate himself by recounting a Star wars story from the perspective of the dark side.
9 The High Republic
Previous Star wars series drew on familiar segments of the movie timeline: the Clone Wars, the rise of the Empire, the immediate aftermath of Return of the Jedi, etc.
The Haute République is a new section of the Star wars chronology. Lucasfilm only recently launched the multimedia franchise that surrounds it. None of the other movies or TV series have touched on this era yet, so Headland is in largely uncharted territory.
8 Martial Arts
Since George Lucas was heavily influenced by Akira Kurosawa, Star wars the stories drew heavily on the masterpieces of the samurai of Kurosawas and the classic westerns that inspired them. But The Acolyte has been described as a series of martial arts.
The idea of a story like Enter the dragon or Kill Bill being told with Sith characters is incredibly tempting. Martial artist Ray Parks portrays the elegant, animal-like physicality of Darth Mauls in The phantom menace culminated in one of the most intense lightsaber duels in Star wars the story.
7 Serialized storytelling
Although there are story arcs going throughout The clone wars, The Mandalorian, and Rebels, these shows have a week-long adventure format reminiscent of the old series that inspired Star wars in the first place.
With The Acolytegreat tale involving the powers of the dark side ending the rule of the High Republics, Headland can shake things up with the kind of serialized storytelling that feels like a great movie cut to pieces, in the veinGame of thrones.
6 Female anti-heroes
Although plot details are scarce, it has been reported that The Acolyte is a series directed by women. The Star wars The universe has had a lot of great female heroes, like Leia Organa, and great villains, like Asajj Ventress. But, while male antiheroes are a dime a dozen in this universe (Anakin Skywalker, Din Djarin, Ben Solo, Boba Fett, the list goes on), the franchise doesn’t have a lot of female antiheroes.
It was hinted throughout the back-to-back trilogy that Rey had dark side leanings, but it turned out to be a revolutionary result of having Palpatines genes. The tracks of The Acolyte can join Fennec Shand and Cara Dune in Star wars growing list of great female anti-heroes.
5 Darth Plagueis
The vague description of The Acolyte as the story of the Sith reemerging hundreds of years before Anakin Skywalker’s birth sparked rumors that the series would chart the rise of Darth Plagueis, the former ruler of Emperor Palpatines.
The Master of the Palpatines was originally scheduled to appear in Colin Trevorrows Episode IX under the name Tor Valum, but Trevorrow was fired and replaced by JJ Abrams, who instead made Rey a Palpatine.
4 Ancient Sith teachings
The Sith as defined in the existing Star wars The media is primarily based on the teachings of Darth Sidious, as the Skywalker Saga chronicles his isolated efforts to bring the Sith back and turn the galaxy from democracy to dictatorship.
In The Acolyte, fans will be able to see the Sith as they were before Palpatine arrived and influence religion with their own interpretations.
3 No connection to the Skywalkers
After the disappointment of the sequel trilogy, Star wars must distance itself from the story of the Skywalkers and tell new stories about new characters, focusing on uncharted territories in a galaxy far, far away.
While The Mandalorian was originally designed to do this, its second season just featured Luke Skywalker at the height of his Jedi powers, so The Acolyte is their best move now.
2 The bad guys win
Yes The Acolyte sets the stage for the rise of the Palpatines and the eventual return of the Sith to the Old Republic era, so this may end with the villains winning (at least temporarily).
Since Star wars The saga is inspired by the space series about the triumph of good over evil, these stories never ended with the victory of the bad guys. If the villains appreciate a win, it’s just a small bump in the road on the heroes’ path to victory.
1 Mature themes
While The MandalorianThe popularity of s can rival that of breaking Bad and The Sopranos, its themes and narration are much more simplistic. It’s perfect to be what it’s a week-long space adventure western series and love letter to the Star wars saga but it’s not exactly a shining beacon of the Peak TV era.
With the editor-in-chief of Russian doll at the helm and a dark premise with juicy thematic potential, The Acolyte is Star wars chance to break into the realm of prestige genre television.
