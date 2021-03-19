



Dolly Parton gets her own comic book. The country music star, 75, will star in the TidalWave Comics “Female Force” series that celebrates inspiring women. Other women featured included Vice President Kamala Harris, actress Betty White, former First Lady Michelle Obama, singer Cher and activist Gloria Steinem. According to the press release, the 22-page Parton edition will be released on March 31, in print and digital form. DOLLY PARTON RECEIVES CORONAVIRUS VACCINE SHE HELPED FUND: ‘I’m so excited’ The comic is written by Michael Frizell with art by Ramon Salas. “We have found a niche with our organic comics,” said TidalWave editor Darren G. Davis. “Our success with this comic shows that there is a much larger audience for sequential storytelling than many realized. These readers are just looking for something other than superheroes. With our organic comics, we strive to make sure these new readers are unbiased and well researched. watch some of their favorite celebrities. “ Frizell added: “Writing on Dolly was a joy. I am delighted with the expressive way the artist visualized the pages. The book seems timeless. Her creativity, philanthropy and humanity are legendary.” DOLLY PARTON ASKS TENNESSEE LEGISLATORS TO DELETE BILL TO WRITE HIS STATUE ON CAPITOL LANDS Parton is one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in the history of music. She has won 11 Grammy Awards and sold over 100 million records. The star is also known for her philanthropic work. She founded Imagination Library in her home state of Tennessee to improve children’s literacy and promote education. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Parton also founded the Dollywood Foundation in 1988, and in 2020 donated $ 1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center that helped create the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

