‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​and the Black Experience

Without surprise, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier really feels a piece with Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Captain America: Civil War (2016). But rather than wondering what Captain America means in a world where he exists, he wonders what he means in a world where he is no longer present, but still necessary. The episode posits that what America symbolizes and what Captain America represents are two very different things, and most impressively, it manages to do so by authentically highlighting the black experience in America.

This experience, the personal ramifications of which we see in the episode, is defined by lack of recognition, being asked to make identity a performance, and being ignored in an effort to star less qualified and white candidates who speak out. to the prejudices of the Americas and the history of racism. Regardless of the fact that the series is a two-part one, with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) receiving equal billing, the first episode is very much Sam’s own.

Despite being given the shield by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) at the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019), the Department of Defense asks Sam to return the shield to the government, under the pretext of using it as a museum exhibit, with the message that it’s time to create new heroes. Sam obliges but is in conflict with the decision. This conflict is explored in a way we’ve never seen in the MCU, but it’s a moment I’ve been waiting for. Sam and Rhodey (Don Cheadle) discuss what Caps’ legacy means and what Sam’s future as a hero has in store for us. This is the first time in the MCU, that outside of Black Panther (2018) that two black heroes had a meaningful conversation about their hero roles in a predominantly white space.

In some ways, the conversation between Sam and Rhodey carries even more weight than the discussions between TChalla (Chadwick Boseman) and Nakia (Lupita Nyongo) because their journeys started in two separate franchises, and both have supported players, acolytes, for white prospects. . Add to the fact that Sam and Rhodey are military veterans, serving a country that has so often failed to serve them and their people, and Spellman opens the door for a really interesting discussion of how the government and American citizens view the black heroes. And on a more emotional level, it’s interesting to see two black heroes supporting each other, outside of the battlefield, but as friends who understand each other’s circumstances on a deeper level. Reuniting Sam and Rhodeys is like seeing another black person at an all-white event and sharing a nod and a smile. It’s a feeling of gratitude that at the moment seems almost transcendent, and because of that, you carry it with you.

This consideration of black superheroes in white space is fostered by Sams’ non-superhero life and his attempts to help his sister Sarah (Adepero Oduye) get a loan so they can keep their family boat and their house. His efforts to obtain a loan come up against the non-overt forms of racial prejudice which dictate so much behavior in this country. After the bank clerk confuses him with a soccer player, he asks Sam to pose for pictures, including one with outstretched arms, an unspoken acknowledgment that unless Sam immediately makes himself known as the Falcon, he’s just another black man, who could be an athlete. at most, because it’s so high that many want black people to rise in America. After all of this, Sam and Sarah still can’t get the loan, the excuse being that the policies changed after the Blip. Sarah points out that it’s funny how the policies always seem to change for some people.

The systems that existed before the Blip that kept marginalized people on the ground still exist, but now under even more conditional conditions. Using tragedy as a means to turn racism and discrimination into law is America’s story, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is not afraid of this. Rather than the Blip and Captain American’s death being used as an opportunity to heal the ancients and rebuild, which is the route Bucky takes in his personal mission to make amends, the US government is simply using an excuse to revert to normal, a phrase we’ve heard a lot in our non-fictional America over the past few months. And that normalcy comes in the form of a new white Captain America, John Walker (Wyatt Russell), who the DOD says best represents America in the future.

But of course there is no advance, there is only hindsight, with the hope that a secret truth will break the wheel and create the momentum for real change. What is clear from the first episode The Falcon and the Winter Soldier won’t take the easy way out when it comes to looking at what America symbolizes and what the rise of a Black Captain America requires in terms of destroying old structures and superhero notions.