Dreamers Fix the Future with Palm Reader «American Songwriter

Palm Reader is about an LA woman adorned with all crystals, sage, tarot cards and sacred intuition, says Dreamers singer and guitarist Nick Wold. I almost laughed at her when she said she could tell my fortune, Wold adds, but then I realized as I wrote the chorus that maybe she could tell my future, since she decides it.

Los Angeles-based trio’s latest single Wold, featuring bassist Marc Nelson and drummer Jacob WickPalm Reader, released with a five song EP of the same name, is the electro-pop-punk fusion of Dreamers with guests Big Boi and Upsahl on the title track, and other featured artists, which was a first for the group.

A fan of Outkast since the early 2000s, Wold says it was surreal to see Big Boi collaborate on “Palm Reader”.

I’ve been a huge fan of Outkast since high school and Big Bois lyrics, and it really came up with a verse that took the song to a whole new philosophical level, Wold shares. Upsahl, who I’ve been writing with for a while now, is an incredible lyricist and musically a force of nature. Ultimately it all comes down to lyrics for me, and I think we’re just trying to mix and play with the concepts until something good like that happens.

Developing more on Palm Reader, Wold says it’s a story he’s been mulling over for some time. I’m a fan of science and secular rationalist philosophy, but I found myself in the land of crystalline mysticism, he said of the track, which he initially called Sage, before switching to Palm Reader, when he got it. revisited a year later. This is a girl adorned with crystals, herbs and mystical premonitions, but also very much in love, loving her beauty, a bit of how I feel about LA as a city too.

Group monitoring Launch Fly Land, released in 2019, and their double EP release of Launch and Fly in 2018, Palm Reader presents several of the group’s successes, including Still not dead, with American Teeth and Wes Period, To die happy, Heat detector (ft. grandson), and True crime (ft. DeathByRomy).

It’s an EP about life, death, and kind of a philosophical search for meaning, says Wold. I’ve written a lot about these things, trying to put the meaning of life into words, or at least dance in the sweet confusion that we’re trying to figure out. Palm Reader is a love song and a fun summer jam, but it’s also about spirituality and the modern iteration of it in this culture.

On the road for five years since their debut in 2016 This album does not exist, Wold says that being off tour last year, he was finally able to set up his home studio, train and write more. It’s been a forced time to think and shoot, he says, and I enjoy it every day.

Dreamers (Photo: Sequoia Emmanuelle)

Evaluating how the band makes music now, Wold says their mission has never changed: to make great, expressive, deep music that is popular.

In all the generations, there’s always great music, then a bunch of nonsense that gets really big, and people get embarrassed later, Wold says. We want to bring something meaningful to this conversation and make it vibrate, because that’s what we love.

Wold adds: In another way, every song is a reflection of when it’s written and who you are at that time. I’ve changed so much in recent years and so has the world, and I don’t even recognize the songwriter that I was a few years ago.

Now dreamers have more stories to tell and more weird ones.

It definitely feels like the start of a journey for us, and we’ll continue to follow the muse for as long as we can, Wold says. I hope and hope the music gets heavier and more bizarre as we get older. Madness awaits us as we continue to seek, see and dream.