Review: Lana Del Rey changes her look in ‘Chemtrails’ release

Lana Del Rey, Chemtrails Over The Country Club (Interscope Records and Polydor Records) Decadence and decadence coexist in the world created by Lana Del Rey in Chemtrails Over The Country Club. At first listen, his intimate follow-up to critically acclaimed Norman (Expletive) Rockwell may seem less urgent. Rather than deconstructing the American myth, Del Rey shifts his gaze inward. But in the calm, she dismantles a different pain, felt in the merciless glow of the limelight. The opening of Whispering White Dress immediately distinguishes Chemtrails Over The Country Club from Norman (Expletive) Rockwell, his breath almost jarring. She works with the same producer, Jack Antonoff, whose credits can also be seen on Taylor Swifts 2020 evermore and folklore albums. There are echoes of the production of Swifts on Del Reys’ new album with songs like Sweet Yosemite leaning in the folk direction. Del Rey has perfected the art of creating album capsules. Each record exudes its own aesthetic with songs that intersect in the album. Del Rey gives cohesion to albums in a way unmatched by most other artists. In Dance Till We Die, she sings Joni Mitchell covers before embarking on her own cover of Mitchells For Free. Yosemite, too, seems to be calling for her latest blanket. We did it for fun / We did it for free, she hums. We did it for the right reasons. Along with the juxtaposition in the title, Del Reys’ seventh album explores the yin and yang of fame, fortune and creativity. On the surface, sparkling images: jewelry in a country club pool and bars that stay open just for us. Below, resonates a melancholy void perforated by isolation and desire. Dark But Just A Game, an outstanding album, sums up these feelings. Del Rey paints a picture of someone who sees those who have fallen before her. Their stories all end tragically, she sings, calling to mind artists like Judy Garland and Amy Winehouse. The best have lost their minds. Other songs create the same illustration. Cameras have flashes, they cause car crashes, sings Del Rey in the American-tinged Wild At Heart, referring to the catastrophic death of Princess Diana. Chemtrails Over The Country Club has all of the basic angelic vocals of Del Reys, bridges that bring a second dimension to the songs and ironic lyrics. Del Rey may not have reached Norman (Expletive) Rockwell’s perfection, but in “Chemtrails Over The Country Club,” she offered something different: vulnerability.

