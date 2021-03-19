Disney Plus MCU’s latest show starts slow

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Credit: Disney / Marvel



The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starts with a bang and ends with a big twist and cliffhanger. The question who is this again impostor Captain America, and why didn’t they give Sam (Anthony Mackie) the job? echoes in our heads as the role of credits.

Between the crazy aerial action scene that the series premiere opens with and the twist at the end, the rest is more mixed up. It’s no WandaVision, of course, and looks a lot more like what you’d expect from the MCU. Alone . . . Slow down?

There are exciting times. The Winter Soldier flashback was awesome. I love Bucky (Sebastian Stan) but there’s a part of me that appreciates his bad side more. He’s a ruthless assassin with style. Bucky has yet to take shape as a real, fleshed-out character.

I also enjoyed the revelation about her relationship with the old man, Yori (Ken Takemoto). It’s no wonder he’s flustered as he ticks off his list of edits. Some of the things he has to do are probably quite satisfying, like bringing down a corrupt senator. Others, less. When you befriended the father of a man you murdered. . . it’s hard, even if you were mentally controlled by Hydra.

There are also bits of humor. When the bartender asks him how old he is and he honestly answers that he is, I laughed. But there isn’t a lot of laughter here.

Sams’ story is less interesting than the Captain America stuff and the opening fight scene. He returns to visit his sister, Sarah (Adepero Oduye) and tries to convince her not to sell their family home and fishing boat. They’re trying to get a loan, but the bank officer is more interested in taking selfies with an Avenger than giving them a loan. You think an Avenger would be a relatively safe bet (they have to be paid for by the government, I don’t buy the idea that this is all charity work). It’s also a little silly to say that he hasn’t had an income in the past five years when he was kicked out of existence in The Snappening.

But I really don’t care, I guess. I don’t really need to spend time with the Sams family or their struggles. It’s just not that interesting, or maybe the show just hasn’t managed to make it interesting so far. Not as interesting as Buckys changes the roster, anyway, which itself is just a story that may or may not pay off as a story beat.

It was an episode that largely served to set up the situation of these two men after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The world has changed. They have changed. Bucky is no longer in the relatively peaceful lap of Wakandan hospitality. He’s back in the real world and it’s not easy. Sam lives in the shadow of Captain America whose shoes are naturally difficult to fill. The US government, meanwhile, is moving forward. America needs heroes, and this cap-suit guy will do.

I enjoyed the masked rebel group that Sams’ army buddy Torres (Danny Ramirez) tracked down. These Flag Smashers are bad news, and their boss or at least one of their bosses is a guy with superhuman strength. The mystery here is really intriguing.

But the episode seemed too long and too slow and a little flat. Like a beer that could use a bit more carbonation. I like the two main characters quite well, but neither are used here in a way that makes me super interested in their stories and while I’m curious what happens next, I’m not on the edge. from my seat as I was after every WandaVision episode.

Judging from the trailer, things are going to get better in the future, so I’m still optimistic. There’s room for some fun boyfriend-boy humor and plenty of high-octane action. The mysterious new Flag Smashers remind me Legend of Korras Equalists. But for now, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier failed to take off.

On the other hand, I am delighted to discover that Battleship can be used as a drinking game. It’s brilliant.