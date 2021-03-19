Skillet’s John Cooper suggests Cardi B Grammys WAP performance

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s outrageous and suggestive performance of the sex-positive hit “WAP” at the Grammys on Sunday received a lot of praise and outrage.

One of the more vocal critics was a former Grammy nominee himself: John Cooper, the singer and bassist for Kenosha-based Christian rock band Skillet. And in his review, Cooper brought up Adolf Hitler to try and make a point.

“We currently live in a world where there are certain Dr. Seussbooks that you can’t sell on oneBay,” Cooper said Wednesday on his “Cooper Stuff” video podcast. first reported by hard rock news site Blabbermouth. “But you can, and should, applaud the sexual degradation of stallions Cardi BandMegan Thee who fake sex together on theGrammys. … In fact, if you don’t celebrate it, then you are actually a bad person, and you are. sort of like, don’t like people. “

To make his point, Cooper read chapter 5, verse 20 of the book of Isaiah in the Bible, reading, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil”.

“Every dictator in history says what they were doing was right,” Cooper said. “If you go back and read some of Hitler’s speeches, he’s like, ‘I’m going to free people from Ten Commandments slavery.’ In his mind, he’s a liberator. This is always how you are. All you do is redefine evil and redefine good. That’s what’s happening on the Grammys right now. “

After news began to spread about Cooper’s reaction to Hitler’s reference to the “WAP” performance, he released a follow-up video statement on Thursday, claiming his comments were “distorted.”

“I haven’t compared Cardi B to Hitler, and I haven’t compared her performance to Hitler or any other dictator, and I certainly haven’t compared the Grammys or the music industry or any other artist. for some reason to be a dictator, “Cooper mentioned. “I would in no way confuse this with the horrors of the genocide we saw in 1940 or any of the other violence and murder and all the death and destruction of any dictator that we have had in history. (…) I was declaring that we live in a time of morality where we redefine what is good and what is bad. “

“WAP” has been a lightning rod since its release last August, especially from conservative commentators who opposed its sexually explicit content.

But advocates of “WAP” have pointed out that “WAP” has received more contempt than several sexually explicit songs by male artists, suggesting that it is being criticized for being a song celebrating female empowerment and fun. sexual intercourse of two colored women.

And although Skillet doesn’t do sex songs, Skillet has toured with Nickelback before, who did some very explicit songs like “Something In Your Mouth”.

Cooper met with great success ahead of Skillet, with songs designed to appeal to secular hard rock fans and Christian music lovers. Signed to Atlantic Records, the group (along with Korey, wife of Cooper, born in Kenosha, on guitar, and Kenosha drummer, Jen Ledger) released 10 albums, including three certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, and a certified double platinum. .

The group is also a big live draw, often headlining festivals and multi-ticket arena tours. They are booked for the Lifest Christian Music Festival in Oshkosh in July and are expected to headline the main stage at the Wisconsin State Fair on August 5.

Although Skillet never gets into politics in his music, Cooper expresses himself more candidly through social media and his podcasts. In January, the music site Consequence of the sound reported that Cooper had criticized Twitter’s decision to ban President Donald Trump in the wake of the riots on Capitol Hill, although Cooper, on his video podcast, pointed out that he does not follow Trump on Twitter and is “not in it.”

Last summer he also did video podcasts related to the violence in Kenosha after Jacob Blake was shot in the back by Kenosha Constable RustenSheskey on August 23. Cooper was also interviewed about it on “Fox & Friends”.

“There are really, really good faith people protesting,” Cooper said on “Fox & Friends”. “They want to see the world become a better place, become more equitable, become more loving, become more forgiving. The problem is, there isn’t enough condemnation against violence … when people burn your city down and cut your tires and threaten to come to my neighborhood. “

Cardi B also commented on what happened to Kenosha, as one of the first celebrities to share a reaction on Instagram.

“It’s sickening! I can’t believe this is happening!” She wrote of Blake being shot. “What’s the excuse now? … SOMETHING HAS TO HAPPEN!”

