



Officials are considering an alternative parade at Windsor Castle, as happened last year in June. Lockdown restrictions have prevented the celebration from taking place in 2020 in its usual form. Uncertainty over the situation this year has caused officials to cancel again. READ MORE It was only canceled once during Queens reign in 1955 during a national railroad strike.

The Duchess of Sussex at the Trooping the Color – in pictures

Each June, the Royal Family take part in a horse-drawn carriage procession, watching the military parade during Horse Guards Parade and gathering on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to enjoy a celebratory air parade. It marks the official birthday of the monarchs since 1748. The display of the pomp and pageantry usually attracts thousands of tourists who flock to central London to see the traditional spectacle. More than 1,400 soldiers, 400 musicians and 200 horses usually participate in the traditional exhibition. Troops participating in the parade are drawn from fully trained operational troops of the Household Division. The streets are lined with crowds waving flags as the parade moves from Buckingham Palace and the Mall to Horse Guards Parade.

The young Royals were excited about the flyby Getty Images The royals watch in awe as the planes pass Pennsylvania The royal family watches the flyby Pennsylvania Meghan, Kate and Camilla chat AP The Queen rode alone without Prince Philip AP Tornadoes fly over Buckingham Palace Pennsylvania Spitfires escort Lancaster bomber over Buckingham Palace Pennsylvania Red arrows fly over Pennsylvania Red Arrows emit red, white and blue smoke above Buckingham Palace Pennsylvania Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took part in the procession just three weeks after their wedding Getty Images The Queen ascended from Buckingham Palace without Prince Philip Pennsylvania The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge led the procession in a horse-drawn carriage Getty Images Hundreds of spectators gather at the mall to catch a glimpse of the Royals Getty Images Members of the Household Cavalry walk past Buckingham Palace REUTERS A fox wowed spectators as he appeared at Horse Guards Parade Pennsylvania Members of the household division walk on the mall Getty Images The soldiers parade during the ceremony of the parade of the colors AP The 1st Coldstream Guards Battalion at Horse Guards Parade Pennsylvania Thousands of militia members will take part in the event Pennsylvania The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted by a huge crowd REUTERS The Queen celebrates her official birthday Pennsylvania Meghan and Harry arrive at Horse Guards Parade REUTERS Crowds wait to catch a glimpse of the Royals Pennsylvania The Queen is greeted on Horse Guards with a royal salute and conducts an inspection of the troops. The color of the queens of a battalion of foot guards is carried in the ranks before the sovereign. There can only be one color at a time, and the five household regiments Grenadier, Coldstream, Scots, Irish and Welsh Guards take turns each year. Other royals typically ride as part of the parade, including the Prince of Wales, Princess Royal, Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Kent in their roles as Royal Colonels, as well as previously the Duke of Edinburgh . The event had some memorable occasions. When she was five, Princess Elizabeth got into a horse-drawn carriage with her grandmother Queen Mary and her mother the Duchess of York on their way to Trooping, and then joined them on the balcony.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Color

Prince Louis (left) and Princess Charlotte watch from a window at Buckingham Palace Getty Images Prince Louis (left) and Princess Charlotte watch from a window at Buckingham Palace AFP / Getty Images Prince Louis (left) and Princess Charlotte watch from a window at Buckingham Palace Getty Images Prince Louis (left) and Princess Charlotte watch from a window at Buckingham Palace AFP / Getty Images Prince Louis (left) and Princess Charlotte watch from a window at Buckingham Palace AFP / Getty Images Prince Louis (left) and Princess Charlotte watch from a window at Buckingham Palace AFP / Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children Pennsylvania Prince William, Duke of Cambridge holding Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge AFP / Getty Images She first appeared on horseback as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards in the side saddle in 1947 during the first anniversary parade which will take place after World War II. She received the royal salute in 1951, when she deputized for her ailing father. She became queen in 1952 and continued to receive the mark of respect every year except during the 1955 strike. In 1981, a teenage girl fired six blank shots in her direction as she walked along the Mall. Her Burmese horse was surprised, but the Queen managed to regain control and continued on. Time has not always been in its favor. In 2001, she was pictured in her car holding an umbrella and wearing a waterproof coat to protect her from the rain.

