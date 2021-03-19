BTS Big Hit Entertainment label officially renamed HYBE





Blockbuster entertainment [40 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/big-hit-entertainment/ “> Big Hit Entertainment, the music company behind K-Pop stars BTS, has officially renamed HYBE. Big Hit announced the new name, organizational structure and a new headquarters in a brand presentation on YouTube [1,106 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/youtube/ “> YouTube today (see below). The company says the name change will be finalized at its general meeting on March 30. The Big Hits label will retain its identity as a label called Big Hit Music under HYBE. Big Hit plans to change the organizational structure of the company to focus on three key areas: “labels, solutions and platform”. The Label Division will include Big Hit Music, BELIFT LAB, PLEDIS Entertainment, KOZ ENTERTAINMENT and HYBE Labels Japan. The solution division includes HYBE Three Sixty, HYBE IP, HYBE Edu, Superb Corp., HYBE Solutions Japan and HYBE T&D Japan, which are specialized business units for video content, IP, learning and games, creating secondary and tertiary businesses based on the creative output of each label. Weverse will report to the platform division and serve as a hub for the connection and expansion of all HYBE content and services. Using its “three pillar structure” of labels, solutions and platforms, Big Hit says it plans to become the world’s leading music-based entertainment platform company. Big Hit also unveiled a new headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul. Brand manager Min Hee-jin oversaw the development of the new brand as well as the branding and design of the new headquarters. It’s a fresh start with a new corporate name HYBE and a renowned space and organizational structure, but the core of what we do remains the same. Bang si-hyuk Min Hee-jin said: We designed the space in such a way that the head office contains the values ​​of HYBE which is aimed at connection, expansion and relationships, and the change of space in line with the change of corporate branding can lead to changes in working methods and corporate culture. . The purpose of good branding of the space is to create attitudes. We hope to create a more creative and efficient working culture in the new HYBE offices. “ Chairman and CEO Bang Si-Hyuk, said: We operate various businesses and understand the entertainment business in a much broader sense than what was previously perceived. I felt the need to change our name as a symbol of the structure that could link and grow current businesses. Bang Si-Hyuk added: We define the entertainment lifestyle as every experience full of infinite imagination and joy of music, increasing happiness and convenience in our daily life. We will offer this experience to everyone and connect with the world through platforms to build positive relationships. It’s a fresh start with a new corporate name HYBE and a renowned space and organizational structure, but the core of what we do remains the same. “We will continue to believe in the power of music, innovate in industries, share good influence and change lives. Music company in the world

