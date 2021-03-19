Entertainment
‘It’s time to do it right’
In a little less than two weeks, fans of “Law & Order: SVU” will finally have the reunion they have been waiting for for 10 years: Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson are together again! At least … for an episode or two!
And a new NBC promo gives us a taste of what to expect on the very special April 1 crossover between “SVU” and Stabler’s new show, “Law & Order: Organized Crime”:
“Stabler is moving forward. A #SVU and #OrganizedCrime crossover event April 1 on @NBC,” the caption read.
So let’s break this down a bit, huh?
So many colors!
It is very colorful promo. Lots of violets and reds, blues and pinks and … a very special face. Having said that, this is not a party and it is not a nightclub. These are the reds and blues of the police cars, and they flash for almost the entire segment.
Two of a kind
Fairly quickly, we see Stabler (Christopher Meloni) walk away from the camera, then quick shots of him with the past and present Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), his longtime former partner. No one is smiling, but you immediately have the impression that the bond is still strong. Look how they look at each other!
Again, faster shots of Stabler stalking various scenes: In a car. In the courthouse. Wielding a gun. Passing by what could be a church organ. Lots of close-ups of his narrowed eyes. Squint for Justice, we are sure. And then he walks away from us again, in those flashing lights.
What does she say?
During the promo, we hear Stabler make some important statements: “I paid a price for my mistakes. But I won’t let that hold me back. I will keep moving forward,” he says.
That’s good news: The last time we saw him, Stabler had just shot someone in the police station and off-camera shot in his papers, then disappeared from the show. Benson needs closure, and so do we!
Then Stabler said, “Now it’s time to make things right. The world has changed. And so have I.”
Oooo, we’ll be withholding judgment on this one. Because if Stabler has really changed, is he Stabler?
In summary
The video ends with words engraved on the screen: “Stabler’s Coming Home”. Cut to: Benson, Stabler and the show’s logo letting us know this is all coming to a climax on April 1.
The promo arrives, perfectly timed and a day after NBC released the image of Stabler with the words “two weeks”:
“Alert your team. We are getting closer, ”said the caption in this image.
It’s been a long journey for “SVU” fans, who adored Stabler and Benson from the show’s debut in 1999 through 2011, when Meloni came out. All the details of last year on “organized crime” followed one another as quarantine delayed production. But once the news broke that the show would be on NBC’s schedule, it was the non-stop excitement of “SVU” with promos, photos from the set, and teasy Instagram posts from the cast and crew. ‘program.
And it all comes down to this. Two weeks! At this point, such a delay seems downright criminal.
