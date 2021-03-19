Queen Elizabeth II birthday parade canceled again due to pandemic





The coronavirus pandemic still affects the British royal show: Queen elizabeth ii The annual anniversary parade has been canceled for the second year in a row. Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that following consultations with government officials and “other parties concerned,” the official Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Color, no will not take place this year in its traditional form in central London. “Options for an alternative parade, in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, are under consideration,” said the palace statement. Additionally, the annual garter service, which usually takes place in June, will not take place this year either. It was also canceled last year. The Trooping the Color parade, which celebrates the Queen’s official birthday (her real birthday is in April, when she turns 95), was canceled last year, too, due to the pandemic. Instead, a small celebration was held at Windsor Castle where she moved in March 2020 for shelter during the pandemic lockdown, and where she remains, with her husband Prince Philip, 99, who has just returned after a month in hospital. Her 100th birthday is in June. Prince Philip,99, discharged from hospital after treatment for infection, cardiac procedure Last year, a small number of soldiers and military musicians paid their respects to the monarch in the quadrangle, where she received a royal salute before witnessing a demonstration by soldiers who marched through the grounds of the castle in accordance with the rules. social distancing. Last year’s smaller Trooping marked its first official public appearance since lockdown measures were imposed in March 2020. Normally, the monarch’s official birthday is commemorated on the second Saturday in June with a dazzling military parade in which senior Royal Family leaders ride in horse-drawn carriages through London and then gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the RAF jets fly over. The royals:Can the monarchy survive Harry and Meghan? Here’s how the Queen’s royal crisis could end The parade is a highlight of the royal calendar and typically draws thousands of tourists to the streets of central London. Until 2020, it had only been canceled once during nearly 70 years of the reign of the queens in 1955, during a national railroad strike. An event like this marking the Sovereigns’ birthdays has not taken place in Windsor since 1895, when a ceremony was held in honor of Queen Victoria. The Order of the Garter, founded in 1348, is the oldest and most prestigious British order of chivalry, with just two dozen members, including the Queen and members of the Royal Family. The annual service takes place each June when the Knights of the Garter gather at Windsor Castle, dressed in their blue velvet robes and black velvet hats with white feathers, to invest new members in a private ceremony in the hall. of the Garter throne. Queen Elizabeth returns to work;Harry and Meghan announce new causes amid falling polls

