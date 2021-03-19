Tiffany & Co. jewelry designer Elsa Peretti dies at age 80 – Robb Report





Elsa Peretti, the jewelry designer behind some of Tiffany & Co.’s most successful designs, is believed to have died aged 80. She would have passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday evening. Last October, Tiffany & Co. commissioned Peretti to design nine unique pieces, based on archival drawings from his personal library, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his widely recognized introduction. bone cuff bracelet—And 45 years since she started designing for the company. This was no small feat considering the Italian designer lived a secluded life in the tiny village of Sant Martí Vell in Catalonia, Spain, where she has lived permanently since the 1980s in a house she bought. in 1968. Those who got their hands on the pieces, which included an 18k gold mesh suspender necklace set with 66 brilliant-cut diamonds and a South Sea Keshi pearl pendant strung on a silk cord, now have the latest designs. Tiffany & Co. that it has ever made, no doubt their value. Each piece has been developed in collaboration with artisans from its Catalan village. Elsa Peretti Tiffany & Co.



Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. Some of his most enduring designs for the company are still sold each year as the mainstay of the collection, like his trademark bean and open heart rooms. In total, she has produced more than 30 collections. But while her name and aesthetic will always be associated with Tiffany, in her 1970s heyday she also designed jewelry for ready-to-wear designers like Giorgio di Sant ‘Angelo and Halston (for whom she modeled before. to become a jewelry designer) which was worn by icons like Liza Minnelli. Some of his works are held in institutions such as the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, Massachusetts and the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, Texas. Her famous scorpion necklace is in the British Museum of Art. Scorpion Necklace by Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co.



Photo: courtesy of Mahnaz Collection Some of her lesser-known accomplishments include her Eccovici Winery and Vineyard, established near his Catalan village in the region of Gironès, as well as his philanthropic efforts through the Nando and Elsa Perretti Foundation, named for her and her father. The nonprofit was originally established for environmental and wildlife conservation, but has since expanded to support everything from human and civil rights causes to education, women’s rights and to medical research. “Tiffany & Co. is deeply saddened by the passing of Elsa Peretti, a famous jewelry designer for the House and a member of the Tiffany family since 1974,” the company said in part of a statement released today. “A larger-than-life woman has touched everyone at Tiffany & Co. The relationships she has created have defined her. Elsa was not just a designer but a way of life. “







