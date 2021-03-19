‘Minari’ Oscar race is symbolic for Asian Americans

It’s a scary time for Asians in America right now.

Innocent people die just for looking like me. My nightmares recently turned into a more dangerous reality when eight victims, mostly of Asian origin, were shot and killed in Atlanta Tuesday. And this is not the first tragedy:In January, a 84-year-old Thai-American dies after being brutally pushed around in San Francisco, and less than two months later, a 36-year-old Asian man was stabbed in New York’s Chinatown neighborhood.

Stop AAPITo hate, a group that tracks acts of discrimination and xenophobia against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, has uncovered nearly 3,800 incidents of hatred, discrimination or attacks against Asian Americans since start of the pandemic.

Asian Americans, including me, are starting to wonder: What if it was me?

Despite living here for 20 yearsas a Korean born in the United States, I felt my humanity had been stripped this year during the pandemic. Terms like “Chinese flu” or “Kung flu” influenced the scapegoat of a large demographic grouped together as one, and Asian Americans became simplified as the “outsiders” who brought the virus.

“Go back to China!” “Your people caused the virus!” These are some of the comments I have received online over the past year. Worse yet, I was sometimes very aware of my status as a sub-human, as passers-by would voluntarily turn around me with outbursts of disgust.

Our history and identity are far more complex than these harmful stereotypes and generalizations. That’s the heartwarming and reassuring message from director Lee IsaacChung “Threatening”: Asian Americans are also human beings.

“Minari” was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture.Even in a normal year, USA TODAY film critic Brian Truitt called “funny, deep and well done,”and the Los Angeles Times hailed as “truthful and tender” arrives in the Oscar race underpinned by a fresh score of 98% on Rotten tomatoes, with stunning visuals and artful storytelling that makes it more than qualified to win the prestigious award.

For those of us who feel dehumanized, misunderstood and fearful, this victory would mean so much, even if it is not enough to combat the rise of anti-Asian racism.

The plot is simple: it is the story of a man with a dream. But in this tale, Chung humanizes each character as viewers engage with their three-dimensional lives. When protagonist Jacob Yi (Steven Yeun) makes the risky decision to build a new life in rural America, we are frustrated with hishubris and idealism. But at the same time, we failed to succeed in the face of adversity.

“Minari” really is the best in storytelling. Jacob is a hardworking farmer who dreams of growing Asian crops in Arkansas. Yet he is also an immigrant who silently struggles with his internal rage and frustration. His wife, Monica (played by Yeri Han), is a low-key matriarch who supports her husband’s ambition. But it is also his own will to navigate a major life transition in an unknown state.

The way Chung portrays the Yi family is how I wish my family would be seen today: as human beings with their own personal stories. spoke to Chung, he told me that his goal in cinema was to “embrace the idea of ​​being human”. And I think it’s especially important now. We are so much more than just Asians, yet we feel like we are seen as subordinates who “deserve” violence for our appearance.

My parents left their comfortable lives in South Korea behind in hopes of finding something better here in America. This trip was not easy: my father, who knew little English, spent sleepless nights trying to understand the language better and get a degree in computer science. My mother was faced with the unfortunate reality that here in America she would receive unwarranted stares just because she was one of the few Asians in my predominantly white neighborhood.

“Minari” successfully illustrates what the humanization of Asian Americans like me looks like. The Yi family is portrayed as more than fair “model minority” or victims of racism. Chung, who based the film on how her own childhood, tells the story of a family with multiple identities, facing happiness and loss or conflict.

Simplifying families like mine as “foreign” or “infected” robs us of our humanity and belittles us as people who do not belong. We’ve all worked hard to shed tears and sweat in our own American dream, only to realize that this “dream” can quickly turn into a nightmare because of anti-Asian sentiment.

Just as ‘Parasite’ of 2019 was a feat for Asians around the world, ‘Minari’ is a tribute to Asian Americans who feel their existence is trivialized to ‘spread the virus’. There’s a reason we jump for joy when we see characters like Yeun arrive on the big screen: we feel seen in a time when we are fighting for our lives.

